CardRatings.com Selects the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CardRatings.com, a leader in credit card ratings, today released the winners for consumer-facing balance transfer credit cards. The timing couldn't be more appropriate, since savvy holiday shoppers can now use a balance transfer card to save money while paying down their gifting debt.

The Best Balance Transfer selection for 2020 is:

Winner: Discover it® Balance Transfer

Discover it® Balance Transfer Runner-Up: Citi Simplicity®

The Discover it® Balance Transfer card won CardRatings over with a trifecta of great features. The balance transfer intro offer is 0% on balance transfers, the feature lasts a lengthy 18 months, and its starting annual percentage rate (APR) is on the low end, at 13.49%.

The Best 0% APR Period Cards of 2020 are:

Winner: Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Runner-up: BankAmericard® Credit Card

The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards card has an introductory 0% APR for 15 months, along with a $150 bonus after spending $500 within the first three months of opening the card. It does have a 3% balance transfer fee, but that's on the low end of standard for most credit cards.

"Consumers often overspend and retain debt for a few months after the holidays," says Brooklyn Lowery, the senior manager and site editor of CardRatings.com. "Our list can help them save a substantial amount of money while working to pay off the initial balance."

Balance transfer credit cards can mean the difference in paying hundreds of dollars in interest, and owing no interest at all. However, each card may have a different transfer window, so it is important that consumers carefully consider the offer to best take advantage.

In addition to choosing winners in each category, CardRatings created a side-by-side comparison of all the top cards to make it easier for consumers to spot the differences, including the deadlines by which transfers must be made.

CardRatings compiled data on 23 of the most popular balance transfer and 0% APR cards. Some benefits of the most well-regarded cards include:

Low introductory APRs extending to cover new purchases

A lock-in rate

Balance transfers with zero fees

A detailed accounting of all the card selections can be found here: https://www.cardratings.com/insights/comparisons-balance-transfer-credit-cards.html

