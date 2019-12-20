CardRatings.com Survey: Cardholders More Likely to Keep Using a Credit Card Than to Recommend It

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CardRatings.com, a leader in credit card ratings online, recently conducted a survey on how consumers rate their credit cards for the likelihood of continued use and the likelihood of recommending them to others. More than 1,500 cardholders across 65 credit cards were surveyed on various categories.

In nearly every case, it appears cardholders realize better cards exist; however, they plan to stick with the one they have. Considering consumer credit card debt in the United States stands at more than $1 trillion according to Debt.org, the results may be surprising:

For more than 92% (60 out of 65) of the cards surveyed, respondents rate their likelihood of continuing to use that credit card more highly than their likelihood of recommending it to a friend, family member or co-worker

Only one surveyed card – The World of Hyatt Credit Card – makes the cut where respondents rate their likelihood of recommending it to a friend (8.7 average on a scale of 1-10) higher than their likelihood of continuing to use the card for at least the next year (8.0 on a 1-10 scale)

Four cards carry identical averages. Cardholders of The Platinum Card from American Express, the Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard, the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card and the American Express Business Gold Card all rate their likelihood of continuing to use the card the same as their likelihood of recommending the card to a friend

The data may suggest complacency among cardholders. "Survey respondents for nearly every card said they're more likely to keep using it than to recommend it to a friend, suggesting they realize there could be better cards out there, but they aren't willing to make a change," said Brooklyn Lowery, senior manager and site editor of CardRatings.com. "That means respondents could be missing out on that better card."

It's a pattern credit card experts routinely caution against. "We've said it a thousand times: The credit card of your 20s probably isn't the credit card of your 30s," Lowery explains. "As income, stage of life, family makeup, lifestyle and more change in your personal life, the credit card in your wallet could likely benefit from a change, too." Lowery recommends carefully considering your financial situation as it relates to your credit cards at least once a year and any time there is a major shift in income or lifestyle.

Methodology

CardRatings.com commissioned Op4G in October 2019 to conduct surveys among 1,514 cardholders nationwide. At least 25 cardholders for each of 65 credit cards were polled. CardRatings website analytics from Jan. 1, 2019-Aug. 31, 2019 were used to determine a selection of the most popular cards and additional cards were added to fill out categories. Responses to each of nine questions were given on a scale of 1-10 and respondents' scores were then averaged under broad topics.

