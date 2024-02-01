CarDr.com Unveils ULTRA: Revolutionizing OBD Scans within 15-seconds and 90%+ Coverage

News provided by

CarDr.com

01 Feb, 2024, 09:11 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarDr.com Inc., a pioneer in automotive diagnostic technology, today unveiled substantial enhancements to its OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) offerings, redefining the standards for wireless diagnostic speed and accuracy in the automotive industry.



Ultra-Fast, Server-Driven Diagnostics: CarDr.com's latest advancement in server-driven software architecture has led to groundbreaking efficiency in diagnostics. By reading the vehicle's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) upon connection, the system rapidly identifies the make, model, and year of the vehicle, enabling VIN-specific, OEM-tailored diagnostics in an unprecedented time frame of under 15 seconds.

Enhanced Precision in Hardware Multiplexing: The platform's upgraded hardware multiplexing functionality allows for precise interaction with each pin of the 16-pin OBD connector. This critical development ensures comprehensive diagnostic coverage and detailed vehicle analysis.

Expanded Communication Protocol Support: CarDr.com's hardware platform maintains robust support for essential communication protocols and has expanded to include J1939 and J1708, enhancing its adaptability across various vehicle diagnostics scenarios.

Extended OEM Configuration Protocol Range: The adapter now supports 138 OEM proprietary communication protocols, broadening its compatibility with diverse vehicles and affirming its status as a premium tool for professional-level diagnostics.

Seamless, Real-Time Software Updates: Leveraging its server-driven architecture, CarDr.com's system continuously integrates updates and new codes from vehicle manufacturers, maintaining the adapter's cutting-edge accuracy.

Focused and Efficient Diagnostic Strategy: CarDr.com has refined its diagnostic approach to be more targeted and efficient, offering quicker diagnostics without compromising the depth or accuracy of the results.

Parry Singh, Founder & Chairman of CarDr.com Inc., commented: "Our server-driven software architecture, continuous updates, and hardware multiplexing are essential in delivering unmatched diagnostic speed and precision."

Sanjay Patel, CEO of CarDr.com Inc., stated: "In light of the 10% drop in used car retail sales in 2023, quality purchases are paramount for US dealers. Our product's 15-second scan time and simplicity enhance dealership profitability significantly. Missing a single code can cost a dealership over $2000 in lost profits and increase unsold days. Our technology is pivotal in ensuring quality and profitability."

Experience Live Demos at NADA 2024 Conference: Visit CarDr.com at Booth #6741N, February 1-4, for live demonstrations of these advanced diagnostics technologies.

Enterprise Integration Available Now: CarDr.com's solutions are currently available for enterprise integration, offering businesses advanced diagnostic capabilities.

For additional information, contact: [email protected]  |  (800) 932-1120

CarDr.com: Redefining Wireless Automotive Diagnostics Technology

SOURCE CarDr.com

