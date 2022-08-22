Cards Global Market to Reach $399.15 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cards market is expected to grow from $251.33 billion in 2021 to $275.5 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The market is expected to grow to $399.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.



The cards market consists of sales of cards services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. This market covers issuing and acquiring banks, card processing, issuing companies, and others. Revenue generated from the cards market includes all processing and service fees levied by banks and financial institutions for processing card-based payments. It excludes interest charged by banks on payment cards.



The main types of cards are general-purpose and private labels. The general-purpose cards can be used as debit cards for retail purposes and are used for depositing online payments. The cards are used for general-purpose reloadable cards, government benefit/disbursement cards, payroll cards, and other usages. The cards are used by retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, financial institutions, and other end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cards market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the cards market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The rising demand for credit cards is expected to fuel the growth of the cards market in the forecast period. The rise in demand for consumer credit products tends to be very apparent in an economic crisis. According to TransUnion CIBIL Limited, an India-based credit information company, credit card debts, and the number of accounts increased by 40.7% and 29.8% respectively with 44.5 million cards in circulation in 2019.



The increasing incidences of fraudulence are expected to hamper the growth of the cards market in the coming years. Fraud losses are sustained on all credit, debit, prepaid general-purpose, and private label payment cards distributed around the world by payment card issuers, retailers, purchasers of card purchases at retailers, and acquirers of card transactions at ATMs.

For instance, according to the Aite Group, a company that provides insurance services in 2020, 47% of Americans experienced financial theft and found that losses from these identity theft cases cost $502.5 billion in 2019 and increased 42 percent for almost $712.4 billion in 2020 was $721.3 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing incidences of fraud restraint the growth of the cards market.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: General Purpose; Private Label

2) By Usage: General-purpose Re-loadable Card; Government Benefit/Disbursement Card; Payroll Card; Other Usage

3) By End User: Retail Establishments; Corporate Institutions; Government; Financial Institutions; Other End-Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cards Market Characteristics



3. Cards Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cards



5. Cards Market Size And Growth



6. Cards Market Segmentation

7. Cards Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Cards Market



9. China Cards Market



10. India Cards Market



11. Japan Cards Market



12. Australia Cards Market



13. Indonesia Cards Market



14. South Korea Cards Market



15. Western Europe Cards Market



16. UK Cards Market



17. Germany Cards Market



18. France Cards Market



19. Eastern Europe Cards Market



20. Russia Cards Market



21. North America Cards Market



22. USA Cards Market



23. South America Cards Market



24. Brazil Cards Market



25. Middle East Cards Market



26. Africa Cards Market



27. Cards Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cards Market



29. Cards Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Citibank

Mastercard Incorporated

The American Express Company

Visa Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiku Finance LLC

Mango Financial Inc.

Green Dot Corporation

NetSpend Holdings

PayPal Holdings

BBVA Compass Bancshares

UniRush

HDFC Bank Ltd.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited

Bank of Baroda

Capital One Financial Corporation

The Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo

Discover Bank

Total System Services Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

TSYS

Ebay

The Western Union Company

