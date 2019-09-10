CardsChat.com: Poker Forum Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Give Away

GIBRALTAR, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CardsChat celebrates its 15th Anniversary this month. The independent poker portal founded in 2004 features 3,5440,138 posts by 284,508 members from 185 countries.

To celebrate, CardsChat is giving away over $40,000 throughout September, including…

A kick-off series of freerolls with $700 in prizes

in prizes Scavenger hunt with $150 and CardsChat merchandise for prizes

and CardsChat merchandise for prizes Six freerolls at top poker sites, worth almost $20,000 altogether

altogether A leaderboard with $5,000 in prizes at the world's largest online poker site

For more information players can join their community for free. Players will also receive the following benefits:

Friendly Community: The CardsChat community aims to be one of the friendliest forums, with poker players and fans of every skill and variety

The CardsChat community aims to be one of the friendliest forums, with poker players and fans of every skill and variety Strategy and Calculators: With many poker players and experts pooling resources, CardsChat provides hopes to provide a wealth of instant knowledge on the game. Members also have access to tried and tested poker strategies and a poker odds calculator

With many poker players and experts pooling resources, CardsChat provides hopes to provide a wealth of instant knowledge on the game. Members also have access to tried and tested poker strategies and a poker odds calculator News: CardsChat hopes to provide news on the biggest tournaments and the latest developments in the online gaming world

CardsChat hopes to provide news on the biggest tournaments and the latest developments in the online gaming world Freerolls: CardsChat will secure exclusive freerolls at top poker sites for its members

CardsChat will secure exclusive freerolls at top poker sites for its members Leagues: CardsChat provides a league with team events that are played over a season and awards over $2400 annually in prizes to the top teams. They also have a Leaderboard that awards over $2000 annually in cash and merchandise prizes. CardsChat members can participate in a monthly Forum Challenge where members complete specific tasks on the forum and in social media to compete in a high-value, exclusive freeroll

To find out more, visit https://www.cardschat.com/

SOURCE CardsChat.com