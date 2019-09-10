CardsChat.com: Poker Forum Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Give Away

News provided by

CardsChat.com

Sep 10, 2019, 08:00 ET

GIBRALTAR, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CardsChat celebrates its 15th Anniversary this month. The independent poker portal founded in 2004 features 3,5440,138 posts by 284,508 members from 185 countries.

To celebrate, CardsChat is giving away over $40,000 throughout September, including…

  • A kick-off series of freerolls with $700 in prizes
  • Scavenger hunt with $150 and CardsChat merchandise for prizes
  • Six freerolls at top poker sites, worth almost $20,000 altogether
  • A leaderboard with $5,000 in prizes at the world's largest online poker site

For more information players can join their community for free. Players will also receive the following  benefits:

  • Friendly Community: The CardsChat community aims to be one of the friendliest forums, with poker players and fans of every skill and variety
  • Strategy and Calculators: With many poker players and experts pooling resources, CardsChat provides hopes to provide a wealth of instant knowledge on the game. Members also have access to tried and tested poker strategies and a poker odds calculator
  • News: CardsChat hopes to provide news on the biggest tournaments and the latest developments in the online gaming world
  • Freerolls: CardsChat will secure exclusive freerolls at top poker sites for its members
  • Leagues: CardsChat provides a league with team events that are played over a season and awards over $2400 annually in prizes to the top teams. They also have a Leaderboard that awards over $2000 annually in cash and merchandise prizes. CardsChat members can participate in a monthly Forum Challenge where members complete specific tasks on the forum and in social media to compete in a high-value, exclusive freeroll

To find out more, visit https://www.cardschat.com/

SOURCE CardsChat.com

You just read:

CardsChat.com: Poker Forum Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Give Away

News provided by

CardsChat.com

Sep 10, 2019, 08:00 ET