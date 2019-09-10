CardsChat.com: Poker Forum Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Give Away
CardsChat.com
Sep 10, 2019, 08:00 ET
GIBRALTAR, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CardsChat celebrates its 15th Anniversary this month. The independent poker portal founded in 2004 features 3,5440,138 posts by 284,508 members from 185 countries.
To celebrate, CardsChat is giving away over $40,000 throughout September, including…
- A kick-off series of freerolls with $700 in prizes
- Scavenger hunt with $150 and CardsChat merchandise for prizes
- Six freerolls at top poker sites, worth almost $20,000 altogether
- A leaderboard with $5,000 in prizes at the world's largest online poker site
For more information players can join their community for free. Players will also receive the following benefits:
- Friendly Community: The CardsChat community aims to be one of the friendliest forums, with poker players and fans of every skill and variety
- Strategy and Calculators: With many poker players and experts pooling resources, CardsChat provides hopes to provide a wealth of instant knowledge on the game. Members also have access to tried and tested poker strategies and a poker odds calculator
- News: CardsChat hopes to provide news on the biggest tournaments and the latest developments in the online gaming world
- Freerolls: CardsChat will secure exclusive freerolls at top poker sites for its members
- Leagues: CardsChat provides a league with team events that are played over a season and awards over $2400 annually in prizes to the top teams. They also have a Leaderboard that awards over $2000 annually in cash and merchandise prizes. CardsChat members can participate in a monthly Forum Challenge where members complete specific tasks on the forum and in social media to compete in a high-value, exclusive freeroll
To find out more, visit https://www.cardschat.com/
SOURCE CardsChat.com
Share this article