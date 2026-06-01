CardsHQ and Sports Card Investor, the Leading Collectibles Commerce and Media Companies, Join Forces with New Investment from Shamrock Capital and EnOne Ventures

Growth capital will fund new CardsHQ stores in major U.S. markets, increased investment in the Market Movers data platform, and deeper integration of content, commerce, live breaking, and community for trading card collectors.

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardsHQ and Sports Card Investor, today announced a strategic growth investment led by Shamrock Capital, a Los-Angeles based investment firm specializing in the media, entertainment, communications, sports, marketing, and technology services sectors alongside EnOne Ventures, a new early- to growth-stage investment platform co-founded by OneTeam Partners and EnTrust Global. The investment merges CardsHQ and Sports Card Investor into a single company operating together as CardsHQ, creating the largest commerce, media and technology platform in the sports card and trading card game ("TCG") ecosystem.

The investment will accelerate CardsHQ's national retail expansion strategy, advance the development of its collector-facing technology platform, and create new ways for collectors and fans to engage with the hobby and community. The combined company will serve as a scaled, well-capitalized, and trusted retail and distribution partner at a pivotal moment for the category, as the hobby market continues to evolve across physical retail, live events, digital media, and data-driven experiences.

Growth initiatives include opening additional retail locations, expanding breaking and e-commerce experience, hosting more live events, and significantly broadening inventory selection. CardsHQ's next retail location is expected to open later this year, with additional flagship locations planned in major markets across the U.S.

The investment will also support the continued growth of Sports Card Investor's digital media platform, including expanded sports card and TCG content across YouTube and social media. In addition, the company plans to further enhance the Market Movers data platform, which hobbyists use to research, value, and track their card collections.

Founded by entrepreneur and lifelong collector Geoff Wilson and co-founded with Carter Musgrave, the original CardsHQ flagship in Atlanta established a new standard for modern hobby retail by combining expansive inventory, live breaking, events, and e-commerce in a single trusted destination for collectors. Wilson will serve as CEO of the newly formed CardsHQ.

"Everything we do at CardsHQ and Sports Card Investor starts with the community," said Wilson. "This investment lets us bring the CardsHQ experience to more cities, build better tools for collectors to research and value their cards, and create more ways for athletes, fans, and the broader hobby community to come together. The trading card industry is one of the most vibrant consumer categories in the country right now, and this partnership lets us serve it at a much bigger scale."

Wilson added: "Shamrock and EnOne bring deep expertise across media, sports, licensing, and technology — exactly the partners we need for this next phase. EnOne's connection with the players associations will also open new opportunities to engage athletes directly with the collector community, which is something we know our customers care deeply about."

"We're excited about the collectibles market, growth of the communities across sports and other card categories and partnering with CardsHQ, which has built a market leading platform in this category," said Ryan Smiley and Sam Halls, Partners at Shamrock Capital. "The combination of media reach, data products, experiential retail, and commerce infrastructure creates a highly differentiated flywheel that's well suited to serve these passionate communities and drive growth going forward."

"Sports cards are one of the most authentic ways athletes connect with fans, and that connection has never been more important," said Frank Arthofer, President at OneTeam Partners and Investment Committee Member at EnOne Ventures. "CardsHQ has built the platform, the audience, and the retail presence to make those connections meaningful at scale. Through EnOne's relationships with the players associations, we're excited to help bring athletes closer to the collector community in new ways."

The investment in CardsHQ reflects growing institutional interest in the continued growth and evolution of the trading card market — a category increasingly defined by experiential retail, live and social commerce, analytics platforms, and a more connected relationship among athletes, collectors, and content.

About CardsHQ

CardsHQ is a collector-first sports and trading card company that elevates the collector experience through compelling content, insightful apps, engaging commerce, a thriving community, and an incredible selection of fairly priced products. CardsHQ operates across retail, e-commerce, breaking, live selling, content, data and technology, including the Sports Card Investor content network and the Market Movers pricing and collection tracking platform. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit Cardshq.com and SportsCardInvestor.com.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, content, communications, sports, marketing, education and technology services. Shamrock invests through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. Originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney, Shamrock has evolved into an institutionally backed firm with approximately $7.4 billion of assets under management as of May 8, 2026. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

About EnOne Ventures

EnOne Ventures (EnOne) is a collaboration between EnTrust Global's over $17 billion global investment platform with nearly three decades of opportunistic investing, and OneTeam Partners, the leading athlete-driven commercial platform that manages and monetizes proprietary intellectual property on behalf of professional players associations and tens of thousands of professional and collegiate athletes. This new fund partnership represents a differentiated market position, access, and suite of capabilities for investing in the sports, media, and entertainment ecosystem. As an early- to growth-stage fund, EnOne targets companies where athletes and their IP play a central role in value creation across areas such as consumer products, technology, health and wellness, and youth sports. For more information, visit www.enoneventures.com.

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SOURCE CardsHQ