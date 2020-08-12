CardSmart.io Launched by Former Payments Executives

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CardSmart.io announces launch and entrance into the FinTech Consulting & Merchant Services space. CardSmart.io's services include FinTech Consulting, Portfolio Acquisition, Merchant Funding, and general Merchant Services. Con Coughlin and Mackenzie Walsh, with more than $3B in Processed Volume and 14 years of Payments Experience, make up the Founding Executive Team. Con Coughlin will serve as Chief People Officer of CardSmart.io & will be responsible for Agent and Employee Human Capital, as well as Culture. Con was previously instrumental in the sale of Mertzco to CardConnect, later acquired by First Data and Fiserv.

Chief Executive Officer, Mackenize Walsh, commented: "CardSmart.io strives to provide a refreshing and insightful customer experience within the Payment Processing industry. Too often customers end up with disparate Technology, Reporting, & Financial Services when it comes to their Payment Processing. CardSmart.io aims to provide a seamless experience that is curated with a Business Owner's bottom line and operational nuances in mind." Mac will be responsible for the overall long term strategy, growth, and technological innovation of CardSmart.io.

About CardSmart.io

CardSmart.io was formed by two former Big Payments Execs looking to provide a refreshing boutique experience with enterprise scale and cost efficiencies. CardSmart partners with Top Software and Technology Leaders in Payments, ISVs, ISOs, Agents, & Resellers. For more information visit www.cardsmart.io

Media contact:

Mackenzie Walsh

[email protected]

877-969-2054

