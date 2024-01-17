Cardumen Capital raises $120 Million consolidating its position as one of Israel's most active early-stage Deep Tech investors

News provided by

Cardumen Capital

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

  • The Fund continues to invest in pre-seed and seed stage companies in fields such as AI, Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Information Technologies
  • The Fund nearly doubles its 2019 vintage predecessor fund size, underscoring its strong portfolio and positioning in the market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli-European venture capital firm Cardumen Capital has successfully raised $120M for its second Deep Tech Fund, fortifying its commitment to nurturing early-stage Israeli startups.

Cardumen Capital has invested in 32 Israeli companies in AI, Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Information Communication Technologies (ICT). The company will continue investing in pre-seed and seed Israeli software and hardware companies at the forefront of the technological revolution.

Cardumen Capital aims to be the most active investor on the cap table. The company boasts an international Value Creation team that bridges the gap between international corporations and Israeli entrepreneurs. Cardumen Capital supports and works closely with entrepreneurs in anything from business development to fundraising. It's portfolio of exceptional entrepreneurs has a strong co-investor base such us as SaaS cybersecurity platform DoControl (backed by Insight Partners and Crowdstrike), Big Data B2G platform IVIX (backed by Insight Partners and Citi Ventures) or NeuReality (backed by Samsung and SK Hynix).

"Israeli entrepreneurs rise to the occasion under adversity", said Cardumen Capital's Co-Founder and General Partner, Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra. "It's in tough times when great companies are built. Our commitment to Israeli tech is stronger than ever. This commitment is reflected in our local team expansion. As a team of Israelis and Europeans, heavily connected with the US and Asian markets, we are well-positioned to give our startups access to worldwide markets. We look forward to partnering with entrepreneurs and our fellow investors in 2024 and beyond."

"We see a huge opportunity in the current market. We are actively deploying in what will probably be one of the best vintages of our generation," said Nimrod Brandt, Cardumen Capital's appointed Partner in Israel and an investment expert who has filled a number of executive roles at Hutchison, Gazit-Globe and Credit Suisse.

Cardumen Capital has also expanded its team over the past year with Nadav Charnilas (Principal), product and marketing veteran with over a decade of experience as a leader and operator at tech giants Microsoft, Vimeo, and Wix and Dana Kleiman (Associate), formerly Attorney at Israeli elite boutique Yigal Arnon & Co. The three have joined Noa Shamay (Principal) who has been with the firm for four years.

About Cardumen Capital

Cardumen Capital is a Venture Capital firm with offices in Tel Aviv and Madrid. Chaired by Gil Gidron and founded in 2018 together with Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra and Igor de la Sota, the company invests in early-stage DeepTech companies. Cardumen Capital has more than $225M under management and a team of professionals with a solid track record and more than a decade of experience investing in tech companies worldwide.

Contact:
[email protected]
Tel: +34 609 501 187

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319532/Cardumen_Capital_team.jpg

SOURCE Cardumen Capital

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.