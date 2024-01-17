Cardumen Capital raises $120 Million consolidating its position as one of Israel's most active early-stage Deep Tech investors

Cardumen Capital aims to be the most active investor on the cap table. The company boasts an international Value Creation team that bridges the gap between international corporations and Israeli entrepreneurs. Cardumen Capital supports and works closely with entrepreneurs in anything from business development to fundraising. It's portfolio of exceptional entrepreneurs has a strong co-investor base such us as SaaS cybersecurity platform DoControl (backed by Insight Partners and Crowdstrike), Big Data B2G platform IVIX (backed by Insight Partners and Citi Ventures) or NeuReality (backed by Samsung and SK Hynix).

"Israeli entrepreneurs rise to the occasion under adversity", said Cardumen Capital's Co-Founder and General Partner, Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra. "It's in tough times when great companies are built. Our commitment to Israeli tech is stronger than ever. This commitment is reflected in our local team expansion. As a team of Israelis and Europeans, heavily connected with the US and Asian markets, we are well-positioned to give our startups access to worldwide markets. We look forward to partnering with entrepreneurs and our fellow investors in 2024 and beyond."

"We see a huge opportunity in the current market. We are actively deploying in what will probably be one of the best vintages of our generation," said Nimrod Brandt, Cardumen Capital's appointed Partner in Israel and an investment expert who has filled a number of executive roles at Hutchison, Gazit-Globe and Credit Suisse.

Cardumen Capital has also expanded its team over the past year with Nadav Charnilas (Principal), a product and marketing veteran with over a decade of experience as a leader and operator at tech giants Microsoft, Vimeo, and Wix and Dana Kleiman (Associate), formerly Attorney at Israeli elite boutique Yigal Arnon & Co. The three have joined Noa Shamay (Principal) who has been with the firm for four years.

About Cardumen Capital

Cardumen Capital is a Venture Capital firm with offices in Tel Aviv and Madrid. Chaired by Gil Gidron and founded in 2018 together with Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra and Igor de la Sota, the company invests in early-stage DeepTech companies. Cardumen Capital has more than $225M under management and a team of professionals with a solid track record and more than a decade of experience investing in tech companies worldwide.

Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +34 609 501 187

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319532/Cardumen_Capital_team.jpg

SOURCE Cardumen Capital