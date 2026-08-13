CARDVAULT BY TOM BRADY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTOR GROUP

Influential Leaders Across Sports, Business, Technology, Media and Entertainment Back

Fast-Growing Sports Collectibles Retailer

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady, the leading national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, today announced its first strategic investor group, bringing together some of the most influential leaders across sports, business, media, technology and entertainment to support the company's next phase of national growth.

CardVault by Tom Brady flagship store in San Francisco.

The investor group includes RedBird Capital Founder Gerry Cardinale; Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter; Silver Lake Co-CEO Egon Durban; Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds; Addition Founder Lee Fixel; Raising Cane's Founder and CEO Todd Graves; Co-Owner Boston Celtics Wyc Grousbeck; Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry; Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry; New York Yankees Captain Aaron Judge; The Kraft Group; Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid; Silver Lake Co-CEO Greg Mondre; Tom Brady Manager Ben Rawitz; Creative studio Shadow Lion; and UFC President and CEO Dana White.

The strategic investment will accelerate CardVault by Tom Brady's growth, funding new store openings, expansion into new distribution channels, the hiring of new talent across core functions of the business, strengthening the company's technology, supply chain and operational infrastructure, and enhancing the customer experience as it continues building the premier national destination for collectors.

The investor group joins CardVault by Tom Brady's ownership team of Co-Founders Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito and Scott Heigelmann, alongside Tom Brady, who acquired a 50 percent ownership stake in the company in February 2025. Since Brady joined the ownership group, CardVault by Tom Brady has expanded from 3 stores to 17 locations nationwide in just over a year. The company's long-term vision is to build a network of 100+ stores located in premier sports and entertainment destinations while expanding beyond brick-and-mortar retail through automated retail, digital commerce, strategic partnerships and new distribution channels.

"Collecting today is about much more than owning a card. It's about the stories, the memories and the community that brings fans together," said Tom Brady. "CardVault is building a place where every collector from someone opening their first pack to lifelong hobbyists can share that passion. The caliber of this investor group reflects the opportunity we see to grow collecting into an even bigger part of sports culture."

"We weren't looking for passive investors, we wanted builders, people who genuinely understand what we're creating and can help us scale it the right way," said Ed Kane, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "When leaders of this caliber choose to bet on CardVault, that's a powerful signal about where this industry is headed. I'm incredibly proud of the group we've assembled, and even more excited about what's next."

Known for its immersive retail environments, signature vault doors showcasing authenticated memorabilia, trusted hobby experts, and exclusive fan experiences, CardVault has quickly established itself as a category-defining brand within the collectibles space. The company offers products from leading brands including Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic, while also giving collectors and customers the ability to buy, sell, trade, and grade through authorized partnerships with PSA, Beckett, SGC, and CGC. While the brick and mortar hobby shop is a primary and core part of the business, CardVault Breaks represents CardVault by Tom Brady's expanding live-streaming arm of the business. Customers join live shopping experiences from around the world with CardVault Breaks hosts where they can have their product unboxed in real time. With these live experiences and community events happening across all locations, CardVault is creating a premium retail experience that welcomes first-time collectors while serving the hobby's most passionate enthusiasts.

"From day one, our vision has been to build the next generation hobby shop at scale. A premier national retail destination where collectors, athletes and fans come together," said Chris Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CardVault by Tom Brady. "This investment gives us the ability to reach more collectors, open in more markets, and continue delivering the products, expertise and experiences that have earned our customers' trust. As we grow, we are maniacally focused on our collectors and customers, and the experience we provide them will always come first."

The sports collectibles market continues to experience significant growth, fueled by increasing fan engagement, alternative investing trends, creator-led commerce, live-streaming content, and the continued mainstreaming of sports culture globally. CardVault by Tom Brady is well positioned to capitalize on that momentum by making collecting more accessible through premium retail experiences, trusted expertise and innovative ways to engage fans and inspire the next generation of collectors.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is the first national retail destination dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and collectibles, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. With 16+ locations nationwide, CardVault by Tom Brady was named one of Inc. Magazine's America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube.

High-resolution images of CardVault by Tom Brady stores and openings are available here.

SOURCE CardVault by Tom Brady