CardVault by Tom Brady Expands Bay Area Footprint with New Palo Alto Store

17th Retail Location Opens August 15 at Town & Country Village, Further Strengthening the Brand's Presence in Northern California

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady, the first national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and authenticated memorabilia, today announced the opening of a new store at Town & Country Village in Palo Alto, California. The store will mark CardVault's 17th retail location nationwide and further the company's strategic expansion into premier lifestyle and entertainment destinations.

Tom Brady at CardVault by Tom Brady East Hampton. Photo: Courtesy CardVault by Tom Brady

Located at 855 El Camino Real, the new CardVault store will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 15, offering a premium, immersive experience for collectors, fans, and enthusiasts throughout the Bay Area.

Located just south of CardVault by Tom Brady's flagship store across from Oracle Park in San Francisco and near Tom Brady's hometown of San Mateo, the new Palo Alto location further strengthens the brand's presence in Northern California while making its premium sports collectibles experience more accessible to collectors throughout the Bay Area.

The store will feature a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from leading brands including Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic, with the opportunity to buy, sell, trade, and grade. As an authorized dealer for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, the Palo Alto location will offer on-site grading submission services, helping collectors authenticate, preserve, and elevate their most valuable pieces.

At the center of the experience is CardVault's signature vault, showcasing autographed and authenticated memorabilia—from helmets and jerseys to bats and balls—creating a museum-quality display for fans and collectors alike.

Positioned in one of the country's leading innovation hubs, Palo Alto is a natural fit for CardVault's experiential retail model and community-driven approach to collecting. Designed to serve as both a retail destination and community hub, the space will host live events, exclusive product releases, trade nights, and interactive experiences for collectors of all levels.

"CardVault by Tom Brady began with the simple idea that the right space can turn a personal passion into a shared experience. We wanted something part clubhouse, part gallery, part theater, a place where collectibles, culture, and community could find each other," said Scott Heigelmann, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "Palo Alto is home to a community of boundless imagination, where curiosity is an art form and where ideas become innovations that shape the world. We're proud to bring the CardVault experience to such an inspired city."

A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT. The first 25 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Palo Alto-themed CardVault by Tom Brady hat. Guests will have a chance to enter to win a signed Christian McCaffrey mini helmet. Additional details surrounding grand opening festivities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The store will operate seven days a week: Sunday–Saturday, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The location will host ongoing programming including trade nights, special guest appearances, exclusive product launches, and events.

Follow @CardVaultbyTomBrady for updates and an inside look at the Palo Alto location.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is the first national retail destination dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and collectibles, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. CardVault by Tom Brady was named one of Inc. Magazine's America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts :

CardVault by Tom Brady

Jaime Cassavechia / Demi Halawa

[email protected]

(212) 518-4771

SOURCE CardVault by Tom Brady