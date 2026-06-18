CardVault by Tom Brady Expands to Kansas City with New Store in the Power & Light District

16th U.S. Location Marks Continued Growth in High-Traffic, Sports-Driven Entertainment Districts

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady, the first national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, today announced the opening of its newest location in Kansas City's Power & Light District, a dynamic mixed-use downtown neighborhood that brings together residential living, offices, restaurants, entertainment, and major live events for the people who live, work, and visit downtown Kansas City. The store marks CardVault's 16th retail location nationwide, as the brand continues its expansion across key U.S. markets.

CardVault by Tom Brady store in Kansas City. Photo: Courtesy CardVault by Tom Brady

Located at 1310 Main Street in the Power & Light District, the new CardVault store will offer a premium, immersive experience for collectors of all levels, serving a passionate fan base across the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Current. The store will feature a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from leading brands including Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic, along with opportunities to buy, sell, trade, and grade collectibles. As an authorized dealer for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, the Kansas City location will offer on-site grading submission services, helping collectors preserve and elevate their most valuable pieces.

At the center of the experience is CardVault's signature vault, displaying autographed and authenticated memorabilia—from helmets and jerseys to other game-used equipment.

The downtown Kansas City opening builds on the momentum of CardVault's recent launch at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, in partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies. The location has quickly become a key destination for collectors and fans, reinforcing the brand's strategy of integrating into high-traffic, sports-centric districts.

"Following the success we've seen in Ballpark Village in St. Louis with our partners at The Cordish Companies, expanding into their Kansas City Power & Light District is a natural next step," said Ed Kane, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "Kansas City has one of the most passionate sports fan bases in the country, and we're excited to bring the CardVault experience to the center of that energy."

"The response to CardVault opening in our development across the state at Ballpark Village has been overwhelmingly strong, and they are the kind of partners who can grow together with us nationally," said John Moncke, President of the Kansas City Power & Light District. "Kansas City has a reputation for having some of the best sports fans anywhere. People here care deeply about their teams, the history, the big moments, and the experience of being part of something bigger than themselves on game day. CardVault taps directly into this passion and adds another layer to the mix of experiences driving the growth of downtown Kansas City."

A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026 featuring interactive fan experiences and exclusive giveaways throughout the day at the store. The celebration will kick off at 11AM with a special on-stage appearance at KC Live! by seven-time Super Bowl champion and CardVault co-owner Tom Brady and CardVault co-founder Chris Costa. The new store will officially open at 12PM (Noon) and the first 25 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Kansas City-themed CardVault by Tom Brady hat.

Post grand opening, the Kansas City Power & Light District store will operate seven days a week 10AM - 8PM, with ongoing programming including trade nights, special guest appearances, exclusive product launches, and events designed to engage the Kansas City sports community and visiting fans.

The Power & Light District continues its impressive trajectory, drawing millions of visitors and consistently offering exciting new experiences including the recent opening of SWTHZ Power & Light, a modern luxury wellness studio specializing in contrast therapy. Last year the District celebrated the openings of Palm Tree Club KC and Besos y Abrazos and completed a $10 million reinvestment in KC Live!. The District also marked the 10-year anniversary of One Light Luxury Apartments, the first residential tower built in Kansas City in 50 years and a milestone in downtown Kansas City's revitalization.

Follow @CardVaultbyTomBrady for updates and details on opening-week festivities at the Kansas City store.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is the first national retail destination dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and collectibles, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. With 16 locations nationwide, CardVault by Tom Brady was named one of Inc. Magazine's America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube.

About The Kansas City Power & Light District

The Kansas City Power & Light District is a dynamic, multi-block urban neighborhood in downtown Kansas City offering a unique blend of dining, entertainment, shopping, residential living, and live events. Anchored by KC Live!, an award-winning outdoor entertainment space, the Power & Light District brings together more than 50 restaurants, shops, and venues in one walkable destination. Driven by thoughtful investment and long-term vision, the Power & Light District continues to grow and attract visitors and residents from across the region and beyond. The $1+ billion mixed-use districts, developed by The Cordish Companies, is one of the largest and most exciting ongoing development projects in the country, welcoming more than 100 million visitors over the last decade and helping ignite the revitalization of downtown Kansas City. For more information, visit www.powerandlightdistrict.com.

Media Contacts :

CardVault by Tom Brady

Jaime Cassavechia / Demi Halawa

(212) 518-4771

[email protected]

Kansas City Power & Light District

Dana Witt Fulks

(816) 665-9953

[email protected]

SOURCE CardVault by Tom Brady