CardVault by Tom Brady Announces Second Texas Location in Austin's 2nd Street District

This marks the brand's 15th retail store as national expansion continues

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady , the first national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and authenticated memorabilia today announced the opening of a new location in Austin's 2nd Street District. The store will mark CardVault's 15th retail location nationwide and further the company's strategic expansion into premier lifestyle and entertainment destinations.

CardVault by Tom Brady Dallas store.

Located at 259 W 3rd Street in the heart of downtown Austin, the new CardVault store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, May 27, offering a premium, immersive experience for collectors, fans, and enthusiasts of all levels and serving a passionate and growing fan base across Austin, including the University of Texas and Austin FC.

The store will feature a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from leading brands including Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic, with the opportunity to buy, sell, trade, and grade. As an authorized dealer for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, the Austin location will offer on-site grading submission services, helping collectors authenticate, preserve, and elevate their most valuable pieces.

At the center of the experience is CardVault's signature vault, showcasing autographed and authenticated memorabilia—from helmets and jerseys to bats and balls—creating a museum-quality display for fans and collectors alike.

Positioned in one of the country's most dynamic cities, Austin's year-round calendar of global festivals and marquee sporting events — including Formula 1's United States Grand Prix later this year — makes it a natural fit for CardVault's experiential retail model and community-driven approach to collecting.

Designed to serve as both a retail destination and community hub, the space will host live events, exclusive product releases, trade nights, and interactive experiences for collectors of all levels.

"Austin is an exciting and strategic market for us," said Chris Costa, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of CardVault by Tom Brady. "With its energy, culture, and constant influx of major events like Formula 1, it's the perfect place to bring CardVault's community-driven collecting experience to life. Couple that with the storied history of UT sports and the 2nd Street District is a natural fit for our brand. We're looking forward to building something special in Austin."

A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 10 AM CT. The first 25 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Austin themed CardVault by Tom Brady hat. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter to win a Ricky Williams autographed mini helmet.

The Austin announcement builds on CardVault's continued national growth, following recent openings in key markets across the country as the company continues expanding its footprint in premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destinations nationwide. Each location is thoughtfully integrated into its surrounding community while delivering a best-in-class experience for collectors and fans.

The store will operate seven days a week: Sunday - Saturday 10 AM - 8 PM. The location will host ongoing programming including trade nights, special guest appearances, exclusive product launches, and events.

Follow @CardVaultbyTomBrady for updates and an inside look at the Austin location.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is the first national retail destination dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and collectibles, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. With 15 locations nationwide, CardVault by Tom Brady was named one of Inc. Magazine's America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contacts :

CardVault by Tom Brady

Jaime Cassavechia / Demi Halawa

(212) 518-4771

[email protected]

SOURCE CardVault by Tom Brady