CardVault by Tom Brady Transforms into "ChromeVault" Nationwide in Celebration of 2025 Topps Chrome Football Release

Collectors who pull a Tom Brady Autograph card in-store will receive a live FaceTime with the GOAT

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady , the premier destination for sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, today announced that all 14 locations nationwide will transform into "ChromeVault by Tom Brady" from April 15 through April 19 in celebration of the highly anticipated release of 2025 Topps Chrome Football.

Anyone who purchases 2025 Topps Chrome Football in-store at any CardVault by Tom Brady location or on CardVault Breaks on Fanatics Live and pulls a Tom Brady Buccaneers autograph card will receive an opportunity to FaceTime live with Tom Brady.

The release marks the first Topps-branded NFL trading card set under the new long-term exclusive licensing agreements between Fanatics Collectibles, the NFL, and the NFL Players Association—ushering in a new era for professional football trading cards.

To celebrate, CardVault by Tom Brady is turning the product launch into a nationwide retail experience.

During the five-day activation, collectors who purchase 2025 Topps Chrome Football in-store at any CardVault by Tom Brady location or on CardVault Breaks on Fanatics Live and pull a Tom Brady Buccaneers autograph card will receive an exclusive opportunity to FaceTime live with Tom Brady.

"Renaming CardVault to ChromeVault across all of our stores is our way of celebrating the return of Topps Chrome Football in a big way," said Tom Brady. "This is a defining moment for the hobby, and we wanted every location to reflect that energy and give collectors a chance to experience it together."

With 14 locations nationwide, CardVault by Tom Brady continues to redefine the hobby shop experience combining premium retail, community, and direct athlete engagement.

"This is one of the most anticipated product releases we've seen in years, and we wanted to meet that moment in a way only CardVault can," said Chris Costa, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "Pulling an autographed card of an NFL legend is already a thrill, but the chance to FaceTime Tom takes that experience to another level."

Fans are encouraged to visit early, as product is limited and demand is expected to be high. Store locations and hours can be found at: https://cardvaultbytombrady.com/pages/store-locations

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is the first national retail destination dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and collectibles, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. With 14 locations nationwide, CardVault by Tom Brady was named one of Inc. Magazine's America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contacts :

CardVault by Tom Brady

Jaime Cassavechia / Demi Halawa

[email protected]

(212) 518-4771

SOURCE CardVault by Tom Brady