CardWorks, Inc. Rebrands as CardWorks Financial Group, Unifying its Businesses Under a New Visual Identity

At the core of the rebrand is a defining idea: that CardWorks Financial Group is the "Everyday Champion" for clients and consumers, providing solutions as they navigate modern finance. The company's brand narrative, "The Engine Driving Financial Progress," reflects its commitment to "Powering Financial Progress, for Everyone."

Through its family of companies, CardWorks Financial Group tackles the complex challenges that larger financial institutions leave behind. Embedded throughout the credit card ecosystem as a lender, servicer and merchant acquirer, CardWorks Financial Group has a proven track record of finding underserved subsegments of large markets and delivering value to customers.

"At CardWorks Financial Group, our north stars are discipline and integrity. Our new brand story captures the promise on which our company was founded nearly 40 years ago—to be a trusted partner grounded in doing the right thing, operational excellence, and market-leading expertise," said Don Berman, Founder and Executive Chairman of CardWorks Financial Group.

The new logo introduces a distinctive aperture-inspired "C" mark, symbolizing opportunity, access, and forward momentum. Vibrant shades of dark blue and electric blue connect the companies together with each business expressing its unique identity through complementary colors.

"We want a brand that reflects both who we are and how we operate in the market: Confident, trusted, and built for the future," said Crystal Wright, Senior Vice President of Communications, at CardWorks Financial Group. "The new design system and voice bring clarity to our story while reinforcing the strength and credibility behind our platform."

The new brand will roll out across all digital platforms, including a redesigned website and updated social media presence, and will create a more unified and modern experience for clients, partners, and employees.

About CardWorks Financial Group

CardWorks Financial Group, Inc. is a trusted leader in the credit and payments industry, known for its people-first approach, unwavering commitment to compliance and innovative use of data and technology. Founded in 1987, the CardWorks Financial Group family of companies has empowered millions of customers and partnered with businesses to deliver tailored financial solutions that drive success. The company excels by addressing challenges that others overlook, combining deep expertise with an uncompromising commitment to doing what's right for customers and clients. Learn more at www.cardworksfinancialgroup.com.

SOURCE CardWorks Financial Group, Inc.