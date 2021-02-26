CardX Wins in Kansas, Opens 47th State to CardX's Credit Card Surcharging Solution

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a victory in CardX, LLC v. Derek Schmidt, Chicago-based payments technology company CardX announced that they are now serving businesses in Kansas.

With this result, Kansas becomes the 47th state open to CardX's surcharging model, following Oklahoma, California, and Florida as other recent states to overturn legacy "no surcharge" laws.

"The result in Kansas comes at a key moment for the payments industry," said CardX CEO and Harvard Law graduate Jonathan Razi. "Surcharging is becoming even more prominent as payments continue to move online, and, with upcoming interchange increases in April, this is timely relief for the many companies that will be looking to reduce their costs of payment acceptance."

In CardX, LLC v. Derek Schmidt, the court evaluated the law's constitutionality "as applied" to CardX's specific payments technology.

"There is still the possibility that the Kansas statute could be enforced against other merchants or providers if the fact pattern were different," noted CardX COO Michael Tomko, also a Harvard Law graduate. "Compliance continues to be the defining question in the surcharging space."

In addition to the card brand rules addressing surcharging, there are a number of state laws governing the issue, including "no surcharge" laws in Colorado, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

"We're actively reviewing our options for the remaining states, and we intend to be a 50-state provider," added Razi. "Many of our largest clients have expressed interest in a national pricing strategy, and we will continue to push the regulatory movement forward until CardX is available in all 50 states."

About CardX

CardX is a Chicago-based provider of technology solutions for credit card surcharging. A regulatory expert, CardX has served as amicus curiae in the US Supreme Court and continues to shape the compliance landscape. For more information about using CardX to accept credit cards at 0% cost, please visit cardx.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CardX

Related Links

http://www.cardx.com

