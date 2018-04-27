CARE & McCann Health Launch "Pay the Price" Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Emblazoned across the website homepage is the headline, "PAY ATTENTION OR PAY THE PRICE," followed by this message: "A little-known killer hides in plain sight all around us – overdose from prescription drugs left unsecured around our homes. It's time for a deliberately confrontational wake-up call. We are CARE and we're committed to keeping these conversations alive and loud."

The "WATCH OUR EYE-OPENING VIDEO" button takes viewers to an emotionally visceral film, also created by McCann Health, that exposes the cold hard reality of this relatively unknown, but deadly killer.

The site also directs viewers to local Prescription Drug Take-Back Day collection sites and provides downloadable graphic assets that can be shared to keep the conversation going. The assets include: 1) An infographic with helpful tips to create a safer home; 2) Downloadable posters entitled, "Easier to Get Than Candy," "It's More Accessible Than You Think;" and 3) Five short videos touting the message, "It's More Urgent Than You Realize."

"We're very excited about second phase of our "Pay the Price" campaign and the launch of our new website with a call-to-action to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day," said Stephen Gray Wallace, CARE President and Director. "It's clear that misuse of prescription medications by youth in the home represents a clear and present danger to families nationwide and that ignorance or inaction comes with an extraordinary price tag."

Jeremy Perrott, McCann Health Global Chief Creative Officer said, "We all need to understand one thing. The prescription drug issue is here. It won't go away. The facts are very real. So is the threat. We cannot ignore or look away any more. It's time to act. Today is National Drug Take Back Day. Pay attention. Or pay the price."

Perrott explained, "We needed to address the incredible facts with a deliberately confrontational message, that equaled the punch of the cold, hard statistics. Drunk driving deaths in the U.S. per day: 28. Suicide deaths in the U.S. per day: 120+ and Rx drug abuse deaths in the U.S. per day: 290 and counting."

*SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

About CARE

The Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE) is a national collaborative of institutions and organizations committed to increasing favorable youth outcomes and reducing negative risk behaviors through the collection of fresh data and the development of related educational materials and public awareness campaigns.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry's top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

