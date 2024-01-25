Care A2+ and GBK Brand Bar Team Up For the Most Prestigious Luxury Lounge of the Season

Australian infant formula brand and luxury celebrity gifting lounge gift new-to-market infant formula during awards season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care A2+, Australian baby formula brand, participated in an exclusive, celebrity gifting lounge event hosted by GBK Productions, in celebration of the Critic's Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. Taking place at the iconic Beverly Hills hotel, The Beverly Wilshire, the invitation-only gifting suite also included Emmy Award nominees and sponsors across the lifestyle sector including clothing, home goods and more.

Oscar winner Angela Bassett with Care A2+ at the GBK Critics Choice Awards Lounge in Beverly Hills. Photo by: Craig Blank.

After gaining FDA acceptance into the United States "We are thrilled that we could share our next-generation infant formula with some of the most influential participants in film and television," remarked Jacquie Blaze, CEO of Care A2 Plus LLC. "The core of our mission is to raise the infant formula benchmark in the U.S. and to educate American families about our unique approach to infant nutrition that we believe can prepare them for lifelong health and wellbeing."

Care A2+ Infant Formula is led by science and formulated to best match the profile of human breast milk. Care's Infant Formula has 40 essential nutrients and is enriched with alpha lactalbumin, which represents 25% of the protein found in breast milk. Alpha lactalbumin improves absorption of nutrients and helps support the development of a healthy gut. The Formula has added lactoferrin, a key protein found in higher concentrations in human breast milk. As an antimicrobial and antiviral agent, lactoferrin is especially important in establishing an infant's immune system. CareA2 + gained access to big US retailers through the FDA during the time of the shortage.

Notable celebrity attendees include Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Nika King (Euphoria), Adina Porter (True Blood), Terrence Terrell (Obliterated), Scott Evans (Barbie), Hector Elizondo (Monk's Last Case), Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six), Deon Cole (The Color Purple), Victoria Tate (The Morning Show) and more. In addition, on behalf of the attendees, Care A2+ will also be donating tins to women's shelters in and around the Los Angeles area with a goal to get the premium and clean product to families in underserved areas in Southern California - a goal that the brand will continue to support.

To learn more about Care A2+ or to introduce your family to the Care A2+ infant formula, kindly visit the newly launched themilkymom.com for more information on how to purchase direct to your home. You can also keep up with the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

About Care A2+ LLC

Care A2+ is a health and wellness company committed to caring for the entire family. Our products and services provide health, nourishment, and happiness for every step along the journey of life. We are proudly an Australian company making high-quality products with Australian A2 cows' milk, manufactured in Australia and 100% traceable from the Grass-to-Tin®. For more information on the history of Care A2+ go to the Australian website at carea2plus.com. THE DIFFERENCE IS IN THE TIN®.

About GBK Brand Bar

GBK Brand Bar is the world's premiere Celebrity Gifting lounge that is dedicated to providing high quality, tailor-made service to its individual clients. GBK Brand Bar is known for integrating the Entertainment, Luxury Consumer Products and Non-Profit industries to create unique and memorable high-profile experiences that maximize its clients' brand-building efforts. GBK Brand Bar's CEO Gavin Keilly is a well-established name in Luxury Celebrity Lounges with over 20 years' experience as an industry leader. His lounges are legendary in Hollywood (and beyond) for having not only the best gifts, but always attracts the hottest celebs who continue to come back year after year.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Care A2+ and GBK Brand Bar