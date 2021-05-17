Care Angel Announces Patrick Byrne as Chairman of the Board

MIAMI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, today announced that Pat Byrne, a long time investor in innovative and disruptive technology companies, has been named as chairman of the board. He has been an active board member at Care Angel since August 2018.

"I have full confidence that Pat Byrne's appointment as Care Angel's chairman of the board will strengthen the corporate governance and oversight of both our management and investor strategy," said Bud Flagstad, Care Angel CEO.

A seasoned executive and longstanding Care Angel investor, Mr. Byrne has extensive experience building and growing business services, technology and professional services organizations where he has provided invaluable corporate insights to senior leadership, advising them in business strategy and operations at leading global organizations. He has had a well-established career serving in senior-level roles at billion-dollar companies ranging from Accenture to Ernst and Young to A.T. Kearney, a global management company with thousands of employees worldwide where he served as chief operating officer.

"Care Angel is focused on delivering affordable, accessible, data-driven health engagement and care management solutions and services that will improve the lives of millions of people worldwide" said Mr. Byrne. "I look forward to working closely with the company's leadership team to make these ambitions a reality."

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled, AI-Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation. Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities.

