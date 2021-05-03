Care Angel Appoints Healthcare Executive Industry Veteran, Bud Flagstad, as CEO

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, today announced that prominent healthcare executive Bud Flagstad, has been appointed as the company's new CEO.

Mr. Flagstad is a respected leader in the healthcare technology space where he most recently held the position of senior vice president of UnitedHealth Group Research & Development. In this role, he was responsible for driving consumer and provider engagement to reduce healthcare costs, increase access to high quality care, enhance system efficiency and efficacy, and empower consumers to maintain or improve their health and wellbeing.

"After working with Bud as an investor and advisor to Care Angel for over a year, we are excited to welcome him to the Care Angel family as CEO," said Wolf Shlagman, Care Angel founder and former CEO. "The timing couldn't be better to have him lead our revenue acceleration ramp and make sure we have the right partners to help fund our exponential growth. Bud has a proven track record and experience with some of the largest players in the market using transformative healthcare products that have impacted tens of millions of lives. I look forward to scaling the organization in collaboration with him."

As the Care Angel model evolves, Mr. Shlagman will continue to play the vital role of developing the product vision as the chief product and innovation officer. "Wolf is well known for his heavy innovation experience, and his early contributions to building the framework of what the telemedicine industry is today," said Care Angel chairman of the board, Patrick Byrne. Mr. Shlagman is a lifelong entrepreneur with 20+ years' experience designing products and leading teams, is the founder of Consult A Doctor, which was acquired by Teladoc Health in 2013. "In his new role, Wolf will continue to leverage his deep technology knowledge as we deliver on the vision to deploy care at scale to the most at-risk populations globally."

Over his prominent 30+ year career, Mr. Flagstad has held executive leadership roles across the health insurance, private equity, medical startup and financial services industries. During his time at UnitedHealth Group specifically, a prestigious Fortune 50 company, he also spearheaded numerous projects, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Mr. Flagstad earned his Bachelor of Science in computer science and business administration at Minnesota State University.

"Working with Care Angel for over a year as both an investor and an advisor made it very apparent to me the potential impact the company can have on helping to build a better healthcare system with their solutions, supporting improved outcomes, reducing costs and expanding accessibility," said Mr. Flagstad. "I truly look forward to joining such an incredible team."

About Care Angel

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled, AI-Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation. Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities.

Contact

Kelly Gregorakis

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Care Angel