Care Angel Launches CareVax Vaccine Tracking Program

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, an industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for the continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions, today announced that the organization has launched CareVax, a program designed to support the millions of individuals that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With CareVax patients will be given access to vaccine and COVID-19 education through ANGEL, a digital workforce of virtual nurse assistants that gathers clinical and non-clinical information, and when necessary, automatically triages users to the appropriate healthcare resources to address post-inoculation care needs. Powered by the company's SmartCare Ecosystem Platform, ANGEL has the ability to augment the capacity of already exhausted clinical resources by 100X+ or more in order to manage and monitor for COVID-19 and vaccination symptoms for populations at scale, using omni-channels such as phone, text and chat.

"Before the pandemic, there had been already a massive global shortage of nurses, providers and family caregivers. This unprecedented global health crisis has exacerbated these human resources beyond capacity and caused an unnecessary caregiving burden leading to unrelenting suffering, deaths, long-term health and mental health issues, not to mention tremendous isolation for the aging, the sick and neediest populations," said Lena Nikolnikov, Vice President of Product & Clinical Solutions at Care Angel.

CareVax is being released in the US first, internationally in early Q1, and is poised to work with government public health agencies at the federal, state, local county, and city levels offering a data-driven solution that can provide real-time analytic, surveillance and market intelligence in order to make more informed care decisions. The program can be deployed stand alone or along with Care Angel's HEALS COVID engagement and tracking offerings for employers and schools intended to help track and monitor at-risk populations, including exposure to COVID-19 positive cases and the need to quarantine. The initiative empowers vulnerable individuals with personalized health management, monitoring, education, contact tracing and triage to testing as well as care navigation.

Demand for scalable, quickly deployable solutions to manage large populations has accelerated due to the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination distribution and the shortage of providers and care teams, domestically and across the world.

"After millions of calls and texts tracking COVID-19 in 2020, we see 2021 as a pivotal year for Care Angel to help globally as the critical need for resources that can deliver meaningful healthcare conversations at scale has been thrust into the global spotlight," said Wolf Shlagman, CEO of Care Angel. "Sitting squarely at the intersection of digital health, telemedicine, AI and COVID-19, working with some of the largest health organizations on the planet, we are proud to already be having a noticeable impact on public health and the health and safety of society's most vulnerable populations."

Care Angel partners with large health plans, providers, health systems, pharma and government agencies to tackle some of the most challenging and costly elements of healthcare, namely, care management, health monitoring and reporting for vulnerable and at-risk populations.

About Care Angel

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled Artificial Intelligent (AI), Virtual Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation.

Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities. Care Angel's multi-modal engagement platform helps payers and providers to automatically close gaps in care, identify SDoH needs, navigate to appropriate care setting, automatically and achieve higher HEDIS/Stars measures. The technologically advanced platform also extends its capabilities to create a communications ecosystem that pushes specific and configurable alerts and notifications to strengthen the connections and partnership among patients, their providers, their health plans and their families. Care Angel is proven to lower costs and improve medical and financial outcomes, resulting in a strong ROI for customers.

