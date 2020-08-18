Care Angel Named Finalist in GuideWell's National COVID-19 Innovation Collaborative

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in augmented intelligence (AI) – voice enabled Virtual Nurse Assistants, today announced that the company has been selected as a finalist of the GuideWell COVID-19 Health Innovation Collaborative. GuideWell launched the initiative as a means to connect diverse innovative health-technology companies across the US to bring forth solutions that address gaps in response to the global health pandemic.

As a health solutions company, GuideWell has committed to source innovative technology solutions that demonstrate the potential to alleviate some of the healthcare challenges people face during public health emergencies. The collaborative is specifically focused on addressing critical risk areas facing health care professionals and staff, homebound COVID-19 patients and families, and other social issues arising from social distancing. During the evaluation process, GuideWell reviewed Care Angel's ability to deliver its services at scale, which has already been validated having implemented solutions with millions of touches for COVID-19, chronic and post-discharge programs for the sickest, costliest and neediest populations from Medicare and Medicaid with a large, national payer.

ANGEL was developed to serve as an intelligent Virtual Nurse Assistant that helps individuals maintain health and well-being to close gaps in care and improve outcomes. Delivering continuous, personalized care monitoring, management and engagement using an omni-channel approach, and starting with a simple phone call, ANGEL helps solve engagement, population management, medication adherence, care coordination and provider and patient satisfaction from a single, enterprise platform. The offering extends care by proactively collecting vitals, well-being and medication adherence data by phone, text, email, web, app, chat, and IoT, at scale, identifying the patients in need of intervention and alerting care teams via the HIPAA compliant reporting dashboard. Closing gaps in care, reducing ED visits, avoidable hospitalizations and improved clinical outcomes are just some of the benefits of the ANGEL technology.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to expand drastically in terms of reach and impact, Care Angel recognized early on that its ANGEL solution was well positioned to bolster the scope and scale of resources that have been heavily burdened by the health crisis. Care Angel's rapid response COVID-19 HEALS program was launched specifically to address the current pandemic at a national scale and has already been offered to millions through an existing partnership with a large payer. Deployed through the SmartCare Platform, the offering leverages ANGEL, Care Angel's on-demand workforce of AI-powered Virtual Nurse Assistants, who mimic nurses and care teams, performing clinical and well-being intakes and regular check-ins. This includes remotely screening and assessing for COVID-19, connecting at risk individuals to resources for testing, social isolation and other services in order to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of the virus.

"The Care Angel team is thrilled that GuideWell has recognized the potential of our ANGEL Virtual Nurse Assistants to proactively address the growing need for accessible, scalable COVID-19 care resources," said Darren Hay, Chief Revenue Officer, Care Angel. "Since the roll out of our HEALS offering, we've seen outstanding early results engaging and supporting members at home, at work and in the community. We are proud to collaborate with our fellow finalists to find the most effective ways to use technology as a means to minimize the devastation of the pandemic while having the most positive impact possible on clinical and wellbeing outcomes."

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

About Care Angel

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled Artificial Intelligent (AI), Virtual Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation.

Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities. Care Angel's multi-modal engagement platform helps payers and providers to automatically close gaps in care, identify SDoH needs, navigate to appropriate care setting, automatically and achieve higher HEDIS/Stars measures. The technologically advanced platform also extends its capabilities to create a communications ecosystem that pushes specific and configurable alerts and notifications to strengthen the connections and partnership among patients, their providers, their health plans and their families. Care Angel is proven to lower costs and improve medical and financial outcomes, resulting in a strong ROI for customers.

