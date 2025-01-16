Care at Home Industry Veteran Jennifer Sheets Launching Carezzi To Make Receiving and Providing Quality Care Easier

Initial Rollout to Begin in March

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Care at home industry veteran Jennifer Sheets is launching a new artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform that will make receiving and providing quality care easier.

"Carezzi will make receiving and providing quality care as easy as finding transportation with ridesharing apps," said Sheets, who served as President and CEO of Caring Brands International and Interim Healthcare from 2019 to 2023, and prior to that held senior executive roles with Bayada Home Health Care, Gentiva Home Health and Hospice, and Kindred Healthcare, and HCA Healthcare. "My experience across the acute and post-acute settings, as a registered nurse, hospital administrator, international home care and hospice executive, and more recently managing care for my own mother, helped me see first-hand the critical need for a platform that can directly connect patients and their families with caregivers, and assist providers with finding available caregivers to address staffing challenges."

"Carezzi will also provide families more help than the current healthcare delivery and payor system offers by giving visibility to a range of care options without the limits to available caregivers now offered due to provider and insurance considerations."

Sheets cited additional support and chronic health care needs that come with our aging population, surveys showing 93 percent of people prefer to be cared for in their home if the option is available, adult children increasingly separated geographically from their parents, and increasing numbers of health care workers balancing work/life priorities that need flexible, PRN arrangements as evidence that Carezzi is needed.

Nurses and other caregivers will upload profiles, competencies, expertise, certifications and availability that will be vetted and verified by Carezzi before being made available for patients and their families, as well as provider organizations. Care providers will be paid immediately after documentation is completed and validated.

"We are providing as much transparency as possible to create the trust necessary in any caring relationship, and most importantly, to help people more-easily get the care they need and deserve," Sheets said.

Based in Nashville, Carezzi will be introduced in five markets initially and expanded to other markets in the U.S. and around the world over time.

"People deserve quality and easy access to care," Sheets said. "Carezzi will provide both."

About Carezzi

Carezzi is an artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform that makes receiving and providing quality care easier by connecting caregivers directly with patients and providers. Based in Nashville, Carezzi will eventually be available throughout the United States and around the world. For more information, contact [email protected].

