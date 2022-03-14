Care Availability to Expand Services to Texas

PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Availability is proud to announce that it is expanding senior care services to include Texas!

Care Availability launched in 2020 and is a branch of the Retirement Connection family. Care Availability looks to further help seniors find the living they look for in a modern and convenient format. Based in Oregon and providing services in both Oregon, Washington and now California, Care Availability will continue to provide up to the minute real-time reporting on the availability of senior care in the state of Texas! Texas is home to over 1,000 nursing facilities and 2,000 assisted living facilities, most of which will now be searchable through Care Availability's network.

Care Availability works closely with hospitals and care providers, removing the hassle of finding the best in elder care. Care Availability's user-friendly website provides a smooth navigation process and user experience including integrated Google Maps, custom sorting and filtering of search results, and interactive provider profile pages that display the current availability for each service it covers!

Senior advocates and health professionals rely on Care Availability to put together comprehensive lists of care options, as well as allowing people to self-navigate searching for care providers.

Instead of care providers needing to update multiple paid sites, Care Availability is an easy one-stop resource, as they do not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Also included are Medicare Ratings to support Patient Freedom of Choice.

With real-time senior care options and availability, Care Availability is a name that can be trusted. There is no login required, no information shared, and it is free for anyone to use, including hospitals and senior case managers and advisors. "Privacy is very important to us, as well as finding the best care for seniors. Our streamlined website makes it easy for caregivers to find the best care possible for seniors. Oregon, Washington, California, and now Texas are just the beginning," Care Availability's CEO, Amy Schmidt, says.

Care Availability's goal is to list every housing and care company to have the most comprehensive directory available. Families can access resources from any smartphone, tablet or computer without sharing their contact details.

