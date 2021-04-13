CARE BEYOND ANNOUNCES WEEKLY FUNCTIONAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS BLOG.

So, what makes this blog series so special? Dr. Miller states: "In typical Western medicine today, health care tends to focus more on managing the symptoms of disease with pharmaceutical drugs. From a Functional Medicine perspective, treatment is generally more focused on identifying and addressing the source of disease, such as: essential nutrient deficiencies or lifestyle habits that contribute to disease onset in the first place."

In this new blog series, Dr. Miller leverages her significant Functional Medicine expertise to share practical health insights, nutritional recommendations, and therapeutic practices to help address common health issues. The program features a new 5 to 7 minute video episode or article covering a different topic each week. These weekly episodes provide general health information as well as recommendations for nutritional and lifestyle changes, The goal is to help educate people on how to tap into their body's own mechanisms for maintaining wellness so they can live their best lives.

Tim Taylor, President of Care Beyond stated: "All of us at Care Beyond are excited to be rolling out the new functional health and wellness blog with Dr. Miller. Our people are experiencing great results using our products in line with Dr Miller's teachings. This new blog can really help our mission.

To check out Dr. Miller's Functional Pearls blog and sign up to receive weekly blog posts directly to your inbox, go to: https://DOCSPEARLS.HEALTH

Dr. Kristin Miller, MD, FAARM, FAAMFM, ABAARM, ABFM is a fellowship-trained, Board-Certified physician specializing in Anti-Aging, Regenerative, Functional and Family Medicine. Her consistent goal for treatment is to assist the body's natural pathways to return to a more healthy, balanced state for optimal health at any age

Energy Acumen Inc, dba Care Beyond™ is a privately-held, California-based direct sales and nutritional products company that distributes a line of proprietary CBD infused nutraceutical products through a growing network of independent Care Associates and health professionals around the world.

For more information:

Visit: http://CareBeyond.com

SOURCE Care Beyond

Related Links

http://www.carebeyond.com/

