Care Bridge International Announces New API and Website for 2022

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned to assist claims organizations optimize remote workforce productivity and outcomes, Care Bridge International is proud to announce the release of its API platform. For the first time, our entire stack of analytic powered products is available via an API, making it quick and easy to integrate with our medical forecasting reserve products. "This not only streamlines and makes integration more affordable overall," states Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Christopher Frankland, "but it will also help to settle claims 6-8 months faster, facilitate accurate claims handling and help drive down friction across the claims value chain."

Care Bridge International

"With the continued workforce disruption including high employee turnover, remote work environments, skills gaps, workforce shortages and the stressed, distracted worker, Care Bridge International's automated API claims platform removes the guesswork and time commitment to forecast medical exposure, identify Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, and effectively manage the medical aspects of a claim," states Deborah Watkins, company founder and CEO.

The API pairs high-tech machine learning claim analytics with advanced clinical algorithms to automate medical claim reserves and Medicare Set Asides. The platform is the only actuary reviewed and approved solution for detailed medical treatment and costs at a zip code level. The affordable subscription model offers an all-inclusive solution with dashboard analytics for claim and risk management.

"In response to today's frustrated Risk Managers," states Bob Schmidt, Chief Client Officer, "dissatisfied with current claim outcomes and a lack of transparency, Care Bridge International delivers advanced analytics and performance metrics to meet their needs."

In addition, Care Bridge International has launched a new website for 2022 featuring its award-winning technology and easy access to its simple referral platform at www.Carebridgeinc.com

