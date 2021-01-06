LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned to assist claims organizations optimize remote workforce productivity and outcomes, Care Bridge International is proud to announce the release of its newest product, ClaimMAP. Through customer journey mapping and the use of its proprietary Bridge-IT platform, ClaimMAP, Claim Management Action Plan, is a precision-based tool that identifies opportunities for improvement in claim outcomes and cost savings in minutes, identifying specific, targeted actions that a claim adjuster performs to gain pro-active, immediate results for claims.

Care Bridge International Announces New ClaimMAP

"Without the convenience of in-office conversations and collaboration, ClaimMAP meets the demand of the stressed and distracted remote worker struggling to balance work and home life by removing the guesswork and time commitment to identify claim opportunities, "Stated Deborah Watkins, company founder and CEO. ClaimMAP pairs high-tech machine learning claim analytics with high touch advanced clinical practitioners who forecast medical treatment and costs for open claims and claim settlements in minutes with a focused, individualized care coordination tool.

ClaimMAP identifies brand to generic prescription drug conversion opportunities, the probability of a surgical and/ or other procedures in the life of a claim to raise awareness about medical necessity and other medical concerns to proactively deliver quality, appropriate care. The company's dashboard analytics platform enhances transparency for both claim and risk management.

In response to today's trends and the sustainability of a remote workforce, a reliance on advanced analytics and performance metrics will continue to accelerate as customers and policy holders expect more from the insurance market.

For More Information:

Visit Our Website at https://www.carebridgeinc.com

Call Toll-Free: 888-434-9326 Ext. 101

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Care Bridge International

Related Links

http://www.carebridgeinc.com

