Care Career, Inc. Expands Healthcare Staffing Portfolio with Acquisition of Source Medical Staffing, LLC

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Career, Inc. ( www.carecareer.com ), a national leader in healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, has completed the acquisition of Source Medical Staffing, LLC, effective October 25, 2025.

This strategic addition further expands Care Career's national footprint and strengthens its therapy and post-acute service offerings with premier healthcare facilities across the country.

"This marks an exciting milestone for both organizations," said Siva Konatham, CEO of Care Career, Inc. "By bringing together two companies with shared values and a strong commitment to supporting healthcare professionals, we are building a stronger platform for the future of healthcare staffing."

Source Medical Staffing has built a respected national reputation in therapy staffing, supporting PT, PTA, OT, COTA, and SLP professionals, in addition to their robust travel nurse and allied staffing business. By joining Care Career, both organizations will now reach even more clinicians and communities nationwide.

"The Source Medical Team is thrilled to join forces with Care Career," said Joy Pearson, President of Source Medical Staffing. "Our shared vision, innovative technology, and commitment to empowering clinicians make this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we're creating more opportunities for healthcare professionals and making the placement process easier and more rewarding for everyone involved."

Source Medical's integration into Care Career's growing family of brands strengthens the company's nationwide reach and operational capacity.

Care Career's family of brands now includes Amare Medical Network, Alliant Personnel Resources, MedUS Healthcare, Next Move Healthcare,and Source Medical Staffing, each united to deliver the reach, resources, and expertise needed to meet today's healthcare demands with tomorrow in mind.

About Care Career, Inc.

Care Career, Inc. is a national healthcare staffing firm dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective operational solutions to healthcare staffing firms. With a focus on personalized service and industry expertise, Care Career supports healthcare facilities in meeting their staffing needs efficiently and effectively.

SOURCE Care Career