Care Collaboration Platform Helps its National Community of ACO Providers Generate Over $430 Million in Shared Savings

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform, would like to congratulate its national network of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) for generating more than $430 million in shared savings in 2018 under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The care collaboration platform's ACO network includes thousands of providers that participate in the MSSP and other innovative value-based-care delivery models, including CMS' Next Generation ACO Program , to improve care quality and organizational outcomes.

"PatientPing has been a valuable tool in Baptist Health Care Partners' efforts as a value-based care team to help foster great outcomes for our patients," said Isaac J. Myers II, MD, chief health integration officer of Baptist Health, president of Baptist Health Medical Group. "We continue to explore ways to impact the right care at the right time in the right location for our patients through the use of PatientPing."

Over 25% of the top 50 ACOs that earned shared savings in the MSSP are part of the PatientPing network, with 30% being within the top 10. Additionally, the care collaboration platform's ACO network saw nearly a 50% increase in savings generated from 2017 to 2018, with its total network of ACOs that saved increasing by 67%.

"We are honored to partner with such a large and diverse ACO community and support such an innovative and forward-thinking group of providers," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "We are only as successful as our customers and are excited to expand and evolve our network, products and solutions to further support our customers to improve care for the patients they serve."



Through its comprehensive suite of solutions, PatientPing helps its customers by improving care quality for patients while reducing unnecessary costs and readmissions. ACOs, hospitals, post-acute-care providers, health plans and community physicians all use PatientPing to collaborate on patient care across the healthcare continuum.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

Contact: Melissa Palardy, mpalardy@patientping.com, (401) 309-4848

SOURCE PatientPing

Related Links

http://www.patientping.com

