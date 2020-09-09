Care Continuity announces key executive appointments to fuel market expansion

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity, a leader in patient navigation and care logistics management, today announced the executive appointments of Chief Growth Officer Jim Bogdan, Chief Operations Officer Brad Prugh and Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Callahan.

"We at Care Continuity are excited to advance within the healthcare patient navigation space through the recent additions of Jim, Brad and Kyle, who have decades of combined experience across healthcare, operations, client services and product innovation," said Andrew Thorby, founder and CEO, Care Continuity. "With their recent appointments, our organization is poised for rapid growth as we continue to deliver on our commitment to improving patient navigation and producing better health outcomes."

Chief Growth Officer Jim Bogdan — an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience at start-ups and global companies such as UnitedHealthcare and General Electric — will lead the sales and marketing functions at Care Continuity with principal responsibility for the development and execution of the company's growth strategy across all channels — health system, payer, HIE and ACO.

"Patient self-navigation across delivery networks is prevalent and brings negative consequences for all stakeholders. By addressing the many logistical challenges with trained concierges and smart technology, we solve a significant and previously unmet need," said Bogdan. "I am honored to be leading the growth of Care Continuity's unique value proposition."

Chief Operations Officer Brad Prugh will be responsible for overall business operations and ensuring that Care Continuity delivers to the high standards set for our clients, partners and the patients they serve. Prugh joins Care Continuity with more than 20 years of management experience in operations, client management and business development at technology-enabled healthcare firms, including Conifer Health, MedeAnalytics and Perot Systems.

"Care Continuity is such a forward-thinking organization, and it's on an incredible growth trajectory, continuing to lead the way in delivering innovative patient navigation solutions," said Prugh. "I look forward to further strengthening that position and exceeding our clients' performance expectations."

Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Callahan will lead Care Continuity's product roadmap, solution design and continued execution of a market-leading portfolio. He previously led Care Continuity's program management efforts and, in that timeframe, worked directly with national health system clients and led over eighty successful implementations. Callahan previously worked for Health Care Service Corporation, evaluating and designing disease and case management offerings for employer clients.

"We have the opportunity to connect and align fragmented healthcare delivery networks, across all access points, leveraging intelligent technology and compassionate navigators," said Callahan. "I am excited to lead the evolution of Care Continuity's suite of care logistics solutions."

Care Continuity is a technology-enabled, people-optimized service designed to deliver better patient care coordination that accounts for the whole healthcare ecosystem, producing valuable outcomes for both recipients and providers of care. Care Continuity has 8,000+ software users and partners with more than 70 accountable care organizations, integrated delivery networks and health systems.

About Care Continuity Inc.



Care Continuity Inc., as a leader of patient navigation and network integration solutions creates a system of communication that connects delivery networks and payers while placing patients and their care teams at the center. The patient is rewarded with a seamless journey across the care continuum while clinicians can be confident that their efforts will be reinforced by a supportive system that facilitates integrated patient care.

SOURCE Care Continuity Inc.