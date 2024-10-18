Care Continuity Announces Premier Sponsorship at HLTH24 AI Health Pavilion

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity, a leader in data-driven patient navigation serving some of the country's largest health systems, payers, and ACOs, today announced its premier sponsorship at the AI Health Pavilion at HLTH24, taking place October 20-23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The AI Health Pavilion is dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on healthcare. Care Continuity will be highlighting its innovative Specialty Referral Optimization solution, which leverages machine learning to prioritize patient referrals based on over 50 weighted factors, including clinical appropriateness, network efficiency, and patient's likelihood to accept navigational assistance.

"We are thrilled to be a premier sponsor at the AI Health Pavilion at HLTH24," said Brad Prugh, CEO of Care Continuity. "Our Specialty Referral Optimization solution is transforming the way healthcare systems manage referrals, increase capacity, ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time. We look forward to sharing our expertise and demonstrating how AI can be used to improve care coordination and patient outcomes."

At HLTH24, Prugh will be a featured speaker alongside a health system partner, discussing the real-world impact of the Specialty Referral Optimization solution. Those attending HLTH24 can view the presentation at the AI@HLTH Pavilion Stage 2 at 3:15PM local time on Tuesday, October 22.

Prugh will also be appearing on the HLTH podcast to delve deeper into the role of AI and machine learning in optimizing specialty networks and improving care transitions.

How Specialty Referral Optimization by Care Continuity Works

Care Continuity's Specialty Referral Optimization solution leverages machine learning to prioritize patients for navigation based on their clinical needs and characteristics as well as the health system's goals and network dynamics.

When a specialist referral is initiated, Navigator Predict ingests information about the referral, including the clinical history and demographics, as well as details of the health system's network dynamics. These datapoints, along with more than 50 weighted navigation variables are analyzed by our machine learning models to assign a Navigation Score to each patient receiving a referral for use in prioritizing cases for navigation.

While all patients who enter the Navigator Predict pool receive assistance, the prediction score allows for better prioritization and navigation workflows that are customized for each individual patient. This approach to specialty referral management is 3.5x more effective than traditional efforts and is proven to improve patient throughput and optimize capacity.

Care Continuity Booth Activities

Attendees visiting the Care Continuity booth (#3828) at HLTH24 can expect an engaging experience as they learn more about Specialty Referral Optimization and other patient navigation solutions:

Play an engaging game that demonstrates Care Continuity's patient prioritization machine learning models

Receive a personalized demo of the Specialty Referral Optimization solution and how it can impact your healthcare organization

Get their HLTH passport stamped

About Care Continuity

Founded in 2014, Care Continuity is a leading provider of healthcare data integration solutions designed to bridge gaps in healthcare. The company's mission is to ensure seamless transitions between care settings, reduce network leakage, and promote optimal health outcomes and patient satisfaction. Care Continuity achieves this through a powerful combination of advanced software, AI, and a dedicated team of care navigators. This unique approach guides patients through their care journey while maintaining the integrity of the health system network. Ultimately, Care Continuity translates its expertise into greater patient satisfaction, better health outcomes, and increased margins for its clients. To learn more, visit www.carecontinuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

