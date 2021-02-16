Care Continuity Appoints Dr. Anthony Coletta to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity Inc., a leader in patient navigation and care transitions, today announced that it has appointed to its board of directors Dr. Anthony Coletta, former executive chairman of Tandigm Health, a leading population health services organization.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Coletta, who joins us at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward to improve network integrity, the patient experience, and clinical outcomes with fully connected care delivery and seamless care transitions," said Andrew Thorby, founder and CEO, Care Continuity. "The addition of Dr. Coletta complements our board of directors, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to enhance our suite of solutions and services in the years ahead. We look forward to his contributions and are excited he chose Care Continuity."

"I was attracted to this opportunity because I have witnessed firsthand Care Continuity's unique approach for addressing the connectedness challenge in healthcare. In my view, Care Continuity has created the prototype of what health systems, ACOs, physician groups and payers need for success in value-based environments," said Dr. Coletta. "As a physician and someone who has spent my professional career in healthcare, I have a special appreciation for Care Continuity's commitment to innovation and a hands-on approach to engaging with and supporting providers and their patients real-time across the entire ecosystem. I'm excited to be working with the leadership team charting a path forward."

As a board-certified general surgeon and an experienced healthcare business leader, Anthony V. Coletta, MD, MBA brings an exceptional depth of executive and clinical expertise to Care Continuity. Dr. Coletta's vision in recent leadership roles was to restore balance within our healthcare ecosystem, place patients and their physicians at the epicenter of proactive, coordinated care, leading to better outcomes, lower costs and enhanced experiences for all.

Most recently, Dr. Coletta was executive chairman of Tandigm Health and, immediately prior to that, CEO and chairman of the board. Previously, he was executive vice president at Independence Health Group and president of Independence's Facilitate Health Networks where he led the transformation from volume-to-value. During his years with Independence, he served as one of the principal architects of the Tandigm Health business plan. Earlier in his career, Dr. Coletta was executive vice president and chief medical officer of Holy Redeemer Health System in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

In addition to his executive roles, Dr. Coletta was an attending general surgeon for more than two decades, and currently holds an appointment as an Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. During his distinguished clinical career, he was recognized both nationally and internationally as a pioneer in minimally invasive surgical techniques and was recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the Top Doctors in the Philadelphia area.

Honored as one of the Top 10 People Transforming Health Care in Philadelphia, Dr. Coletta is frequently a featured speaker at top healthcare events throughout the nation.

About Care Continuity Inc.

Care Continuity Inc., as a leader of patient navigation and network integration solutions, creates a system of communication that connects delivery networks and payers while placing patients and their care teams at the center. The patient is rewarded with seamless transitions across the care continuum while clinicians can be confident that their efforts will be reinforced by a supportive system that facilitates integrated patient care. For more information about Care Continuity Inc., please visit www.carecontinuity.com.

SOURCE Care Continuity Inc.