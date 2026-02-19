Care Continuity Launches CarePath IQ Platform to Close the Loop on Follow-Up Care

New solution delivers timely visibility into follow-up care pathways and physician handoffs— inside and outside the network.

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity, a leader in data-driven patient navigation, today announced the launch of CarePath IQ, a new platform that gives health systems visibility into their patients' follow-up care plans, navigation pathways, and provider handoffs—inside and outside the network—so care plans are completed as recommended and downstream outcomes are clear.

When patients are referred to specialists or visit facilities outside the health system, care teams often lose visibility into where and when follow-up occurred and whether the recommended next steps were completed. These blind spots contribute to fragmented care, uncertain navigation gaps, and avoidable acute events — while also causing hidden revenue erosion as patients exit the network. Many health systems significantly underestimate the scale of care plan blockers and out-of-network follow-up care because they lack timely visibility into downstream activity as it happens.

The new CarePath IQ solution is built on the same Care Continuity navigation intelligence platform used by hundreds of healthcare provider organizations to identify care plan gaps and coordinate patient follow-up activities. Now available as a stand-alone platform, CarePath IQ enables healthcare providers to monitor care plan progress at the pathway level, from referral to specialist visit to downstream procedure. CarePath IQ leverages the clinical visit data connections and pathway sequence logic that Care Continuity has refined across millions of real-world care coordination workflows. It brings a clinician's lens to care pathway analytics, purpose-built for treatment-focused intervention and tracking active care plans at the individual patient level.

"When patients fall through the cracks, it impacts both outcomes and trust," said Brad Prugh, CEO of Care Continuity. "CarePath IQ is built on the same clinical data foundation that we've depended on internally for years to power our navigation services—now available to health systems as a standalone platform. These insights transform fragmented patient activity into clear, actionable insight - revealing where care breaks down, when patients disengage, and where follow-through is at risk. That clarity enables organizations to strengthen the continuity of care, improve patient outcomes, and protect the clinical and economic value of an aligned network."

Closing the Loop on Follow-Up Care Pathways

Unlike traditional referral analytics and market share reports that rely on retrospective claims data, CarePath IQ delivers timely, patient-level visibility into care pathway activity. With CarePath IQ, health systems can:

Identify gaps in care plan execution – Monitor follow-up care plans to detect missed specialist visits, incomplete follow-ups, and stalled pathways long before these issues surface in claims data.

Ensure referral completion – Track whether patients complete recommended specialist visits across both in-network and out-of-network providers.

Monitor downstream care continuity – Follow the full pathway as patients move across providers, facilities, and care settings.

Reduce fragmentation and avoidable readmissions – Identify breakdowns in transitions of care and provider handoffs that contribute to preventable readmissions and ED returns.

By maintaining visibility at the patient pathway level, CarePath IQ enables earlier intervention when care deviates from plan—improving coordination, strengthening continuity, and reducing avoidable utilization.

The treatment-focused design of CarePath IQ means health systems can assess the progress of every care plan with confidence they're using patient-level clinical information the way it's intended, while driving meaningful improvements in care plan outcomes.

CarePath IQ is available now. For more information, visit www.carecontinuity.com

About Care Continuity

Founded in 2014, Care Continuity provides patient navigation solutions that bridge gaps in follow-up care, supporting seamless transitions between care settings and ensuring physician network alignment. Through a combination of AI-driven software and a team of expert navigators, we help guide patients through their care journey logistics while delivering insights to drive health system growth strategies. To learn more, visit www.carecontinuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

