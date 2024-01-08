Care Continuity Secures $10M in Funding to Fuel Growth in Patient Navigation

News provided by

Care Continuity

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Care Continuity, a leader in data-driven patient navigation serving some of the country's largest health systems, payers, and ACOs, announced the close of $10 million in Series A-3 funding co-led by Empactful Capital & Viewside Capital Partners with participation from Flat Creek Capital and Loop 289 Limited Partners.

The funding will enable Care Continuity to further its mission of helping health systems, payers and ACOs employ an efficient patient and member-centered care journey, as well as make strategic investments in growth, product development, and further enablement of AI to enhance Care Continuity's already strong patient navigation offerings.

"As health systems grow in complexity, the need for compassionate, patient-centered services that help patients along their care journey has increased exponentially," said Brad Prugh, CEO of Care Continuity. "Health systems have invested heavily in building comprehensive healthcare networks and want to see their patients fully utilize these networks. That's where Care Continuity thrives."

"This funding will allow us to enhance our navigation platform in meaningful ways for both providers and patients. This includes employing AI to increase our ability to expand our reach and improve the efficiency in which we connect with more patients," said Prugh.

In addition to assisting health systems in reducing patient leakage by providing patient-centered navigation, Care Continuity's advanced analytics, purpose-built digital tools, and one-to-one concierge interactions also provide payers, ACOs, and other risk-bearing entities in healthcare with a quality medium to engage members and navigate them to network care.

"Care Continuity's patient navigation solutions address many of the problems patients face in our fragmented healthcare system," said Sal DeTrane, Managing Director at Empactful Capital. "By efficiently and compassionately navigating patients along their care journey, Care Continuity helps health systems, payers and ACOs serve their patients and members while improving the integrity of their care networks."

The announcement comes on the heels of impressive growth for the company, including a 60% Revenue CAGR, a 155% increase in navigated patients, and expansion of their product offering. The company has continued to build out its management team, including key hires in sales and marketing, technology, data science, and advisory services. 

About Care Continuity

Founded in 2014, Care Continuity provides expert patient navigation solutions that are designed to bridge gaps in healthcare, providing seamless transitions between care settings, reducing network leakage, and promoting optimal health outcomes and patient satisfaction. Through a combination of advanced software, AI and a dedicated team of care concierges, we help guide patients through their care journey while maintaining the integrity of the health system network. This translates to greater patient satisfaction, better health outcomes, and increased margins for our clients.  To learn more, visit www.carecontinuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Empactful Capital

Empactful Capital, founded in 2016 by experienced healthcare professionals and investors, is a venture capital firm specializing in early and growth-stage opportunities within the healthcare sector. Our primary focus is on whole-person value-based models and behavioral health. Using targeted funds and industry expertise, we aim to quickly scale innovative companies. Through our pre-investment working engagement model, we thoroughly assess areas of strength and development to ensure alignment and drive success for the companies we invest in. In 2021, Empactful Capital served as the lead investor for Care Continuity from its first fund and co-led the most recent investment into The Company from its second fund.

Media Contact: Tim Anderson, [email protected]

SOURCE Care Continuity

