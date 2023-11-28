CARE Court to Begin Serving Residents in Los Angeles County
28 Nov, 2023, 15:16 ET
State Program Launches December 1st to Support Families and Individuals Struggling with Severe Schizophrenia and Associated Psychotic Disorders
WHAT:
Supervisor Janice Hahn, along with Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County Samantha P. Jessner, Dr. Lisa Wong, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo D. Garcia (Independent Defense Counsel Office) will announce the launch of the state-funded Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) program. Better known as CARE Court, this program will help eligible individuals with severe untreated schizophrenia and other associated psychotic disorders get access to treatment and services to stabilize their symptoms. Rather than cycling through jails and emergency rooms, CARE Court gives eligible individuals and those who care for them the opportunity to receive timely, customized supports, including counseling, medication, housing options and social services. Through a collaborative inter-agency effort, Los Angeles County is starting the CARE program on December 1, 2023, one year ahead of the state's mandate for all 58 counties.
WHEN:
Thursday, November 30, 2023
9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Superior Court of Los Angeles County – Norwalk Courthouse
12720 Norwalk Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650
Third Floor, Department E (Courtroom)
WHO:
Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor, 4th District
Honorable Samantha P. Jessner, Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County
Dr. Lisa H. Wong, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
Ricardo García, Los Angeles County Public Defender/Independent Defense Counsel Office
