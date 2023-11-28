CARE Court to Begin Serving Residents in Los Angeles County

WHAT:

Supervisor Janice Hahn, along with Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County Samantha P. Jessner, Dr. Lisa Wong, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo D. Garcia (Independent Defense Counsel Office) will announce the launch of the state-funded Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) program. Better known as CARE Court, this program will help eligible individuals with severe untreated schizophrenia and other associated psychotic disorders get access to treatment and services to stabilize their symptoms. Rather than cycling through jails and emergency rooms, CARE Court gives eligible individuals and those who care for them the opportunity to receive timely, customized supports, including counseling, medication, housing options and social services. Through a collaborative inter-agency effort, Los Angeles County is starting the CARE program on December 1, 2023, one year ahead of the state's mandate for all 58 counties.