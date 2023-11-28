CARE Court to Begin Serving Residents in Los Angeles County

News provided by

Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

28 Nov, 2023, 15:16 ET

State Program Launches December 1st to Support Families and Individuals Struggling with Severe Schizophrenia and Associated Psychotic Disorders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Supervisor Janice Hahn, along with Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County Samantha P. Jessner, Dr. Lisa Wong, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo D. Garcia (Independent Defense Counsel Office) will announce the launch of the state-funded Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) program. Better known as CARE Court, this program will help eligible individuals with severe untreated schizophrenia and other associated psychotic disorders get access to treatment and services to stabilize their symptoms. Rather than cycling through jails and emergency rooms, CARE Court gives eligible individuals and those who care for them the opportunity to receive timely, customized supports, including counseling, medication, housing options and social services. Through a collaborative inter-agency effort, Los Angeles County is starting the CARE program on December 1, 2023, one year ahead of the state's mandate for all 58 counties.


WHEN:

Thursday, November 30, 2023

9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.


WHERE:  

Superior Court of Los Angeles County – Norwalk Courthouse

12720 Norwalk Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650

Third Floor, Department E (Courtroom)


WHO:

Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor, 4th District

Honorable Samantha P. Jessner, Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County

Dr. Lisa H. Wong, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

Ricardo García, Los Angeles County Public Defender/Independent Defense Counsel Office

SOURCE Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.