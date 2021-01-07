Care Finders Total Care Continues to Build Philadelphia Footprint With Addition of Another Homecare Agency in Their Pennsylvania Group of Companies

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Finders Total Care, LLC (CFTC) is pleased to announce the addition of another outstanding homecare agency to their Pennsylvania group of companies. ORI HomeCare follows on the heels of their recent acquisition of Union Home Care and provides an even deeper base for CFTC in the greater Philadelphia area.

This partnership allows Care Finders Total Care, LLC to build on the two dominant service models offered in Philadelphia — the hourly and Family Care segment of the market — while expanding into the ODP waiver program.

Pennsylvania continues to be an extremely important pillar of the CFTC growth strategy into 2021. Coverage in the Northeast now includes 19 offices in New Jersey, three offices in Connecticut, and nine offices in Pennsylvania. "The combination of ORI HomeCare and Union Home Care, in addition to Philadelphia Home Care Agency and At Home Quality Care, provides great strength for CFTC as the company continues to develop its presence in the Northeast region," CareFinders CEO Jim Robinson commented.

Terri Matthews, owner and CEO of ORI HomeCare, commented, "I am so thrilled to see ORI Homecare join a company like CareFinders. We share many common beliefs about caregivers and caregiving. I believe this partnership will allow us to bring the highest quality care to more patients in need while providing our caregivers new opportunities for growth and development." Matthews added, "There is a lot of change in store for homecare in Pennsylvania, and we look forward to becoming part of the premier homecare network that our MCO partners will continue to rely on."

ORI HomeCare was founded in 2015 by owner and CEO Terry Matthews. With offices in downtown Philadelphia and Harrisburg, ORI has grown its business through a consistent focus on developing the highest quality caregivers and providing best-in-class non-skilled Personal Care Assistant (PCA) services to the elderly and disabled. ORI provides hourly and family care non-skilled home care services to elderly or disabled clients through the OLTL waiver program and hourly non-skilled home care services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities via the ODP program.

Care Finders Total Care, LLC is one of the leading in-home care agencies in New Jersey and provides home healthcare services to over 8,500 patients throughout New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania from 28 offices. Care Finders was founded in 1995 and in New Jersey is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation on Home Care (CAHC). It employs over 7,600 Certified Home Health Aides and over 180 Registered Nurses and LPNs. For more information, visit www.carefinders.org, or contact Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman, at 551-223-1911.

