Care for Life: From New York to Switzerland, Children Are Helping Save Lives After African Hurricane

MESA, Ariz., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By selling muffins, cake and play dough, two little girls from different sides of the world raised hundreds of dollars to help those who are suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Idai in Mozambique. Care for Life, a non-profit based in Arizona, has been working in Mozambique for almost 20 years. With casualties still being recorded and hundreds without power, water or food, every dollar donated helps Care for Life's emergency relief efforts tremendously.

Emergency donations are being accepted on www.careforlife.org .

Care for Life

Six-year-old Zara, who lives in Manhattan, New York, worked hard to raise money to help the victims of Hurricane Idai. This natural disaster is one of the worst weather events ever to occur in Mozambique. It is estimated that 90 percent of the city has been destroyed. Because of Zara, citizens in Mozambique will receive life-saving aid.

"My friends and I heard about the cyclone and wanted to help. We decided to run a bake sale on our street in Manhattan. We hope this money helps," said young Zara.

On the other side of the world, in Switzerland, Annina also raised money to help those in Mozambique. Annina sold slime, play dough and cake. By doing something small, these girls will make a huge difference to those in Mozambique. They took a few hours out of their day to help provide life-saving aid to others. To contribute like Zara and Annina, donations can be made at www.careforlife.org as well as https://www.facebook.com/careforlife.org/.

Care for Life has 30 staff members on the ground ready to distribute aid. Monetary donations are most needed and will be used directly for relief efforts designed to prevent any further loss of life.

About Care for Life

Care for Life is a global non-profit organization operating with a comprehensive approach to ending poverty in a sustainable way by preserving the family while encouraging and enabling the principles of self-reliance. Care for Life operates in Mozambique, Africa. Donations to Care for Life can be made at www.careforlife.org.

For more information:

Glen Galatan, Marketing & Funding Manager

Care for Life

3850 E. Baseline Rd., Ste 114 Mesa, AZ 85206-4403

480-696-0418

glen@careforlife.com

www.careforlife.org

Related Images

from-nyc-to-switzerland-kids-do.png

From NYC to Switzerland, kids do bake sales for families in Mozambique and Care for Life

SOURCE Care for Life

Related Links

https://careforlife.org

