Care for Life Teams Up With Arizona Diamondbacks to Build and Repair Homes for Thousands of Victims in Mozambique

MESA, Ariz., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's "Care for Life Night" at the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals ball game. Care for Life, a Mesa-based nonprofit working in Mozambique, is selling tickets to the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday, Aug. 3, in order to build and repair homes for the victims of Hurricane Idai. Hurricane Idai is one of the worst natural disasters to ever hit the southern hemisphere. Five dollars of every ticket sold through Care for Life will go straight to Mozambique to help those in need get the basic shelter they need.

Diamondbacks gave to raise money for Hurricane Idai victims in Mozambique.

The game will take place at the Chase Field Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets can be purchased at https://groupmatics.events/event/CareforLife.

Care for Life President Linda Harper said, "We are looking forward to this event and the chance to raise money to help those in Mozambique. The devastation of Hurricane Idai is still affecting thousands of people months later. We hope that this game with the Diamondbacks will bring awareness to this enormous humanitarian crisis and help the victims in Mozambique."

Care for Life will have a booth at the game with more information about how to help the organization and how to donate. The Kawambe-Omowale African Drum and Dance Theatre will also be performing on the field before the game. Find more information about the event at www.careforlife.org.

Care For Life has 30 staff members on the ground ready to distribute aid. Monetary donations are most needed and will be used directly for relief.

About Care for Life

Care for Life is a global non-profit organization operating with a comprehensive approach to ending poverty in a sustainable way by preserving the family while encouraging and enabling the principles of self-reliance. Care for Life operates in Mozambique, Africa.

Emergency donations are being taken on www.CareforLife.org .

