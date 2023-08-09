Care Management Solution Market to grow by USD 10,655.57 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing adoption of EHRs drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The care management solution market size is expected to grow by USD 10,655.57 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.88% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of EHRs is the key factor driving the growth of the market growth. EHRs are digital collections of patients' medical information, aiming to reduce medical errors and enhance the accuracy and clarity of medical records. Many hospitals are prioritizing EHR implementation to avoid data replication risks and maintain an updated database. For instance, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital invested USD 10 million in Epic EHR and phone systems to improve clinical efficiency, patient safety, and care quality. Researchers at MIT and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center developed MedKnowts, a system combining machine learning and human-computer interaction to create a better EHR experience. Government initiatives in various countries, like India's guidelines for a standardized EHR system, are also promoting EHR adoption. The increasing utilization of EHRs is expected to drive the global care management solution market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our care management solution market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AssureCare LLC, athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Epic Systems Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., HealthSmart Holdings Inc., i2i Systems Inc., InfoMC Inc., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medecision Inc., Oracle Corp., OSP, Pegasystems Inc., Veradigm LLC, ZeOmega Inc., and Zyter Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increasing adoption of EHRs will offer immense growth opportunities, Concerns about security of patient data and cyberattacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027: Trends

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The growing need to enhance efficiency and reduce costs is driving healthcare service providers to invest in upgrading their legacy IT systems and integrating new technologies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging in the healthcare sector, gaining acceptance within hospitals and healthcare systems. AI enables healthcare professionals to quickly access efficient diagnosis charts and insights, leading to timely and high-quality treatment. Emotion recognition is one of the AI use cases in healthcare, capturing, interpreting, and responding to human emotions and moods. For instance, IBM Watson for Health is an AI-based platform solution that helps healthcare organizations apply cognitive technology for generating and storing health data. With the adoption of new technologies, healthcare organizations can offer improved products and treatments. As a result, various hospitals and healthcare systems are embracing these advancements, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The care Management Solution Market is segmented as below:

Application

Chronic Care Management



Disease Management



Utilization Management

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the chronic care management segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global population is facing adverse health effects due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, resulting in conditions like stroke and diabetes. These health problems are more common among the elderly population. The geriatric population is increasing worldwide, leading to a higher prevalence of diseases such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke. Aging is associated with a weakened immune system, making the elderly more susceptible to infections. With the rise in chronic illnesses, many patients require long-term care and management. This has led to an increasing demand for chronic care management services. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising adoption of care management for the elderly are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027: Challenges

Concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks are major challenges hindering market growth. The healthcare industry is facing a significant threat from cybersecurity issues, particularly with the advancement of new technologies. This challenge is particularly concerning for healthcare, as it involves handling sensitive and personal data of patients. Many healthcare organizations are hesitant to adopt digital technologies due to fears of cyberattacks. The interconnected nature of modern healthcare systems creates security risks, and the abundance of data in the industry makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals and hackers. Healthcare data can be misused or sold to third parties, making privacy a major concern. The use of cloud solutions by some hospitals also raises security concerns, as reports of cyberattacks on data centers have highlighted potential risks to data control and privacy. This cautious approach to adopting healthcare software solutions is likely to impact the growth of the care management solution market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Care Management Solution Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Care Management Solution Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

AssureCare LLC - The company offers care management solutions such as Predictive modelling, Workflow automation, Social determinants of health content, Assessments, and Care Plan Library.

The company offers care management solutions such as Predictive modelling, Workflow automation, Social determinants of health content, Assessments, and Care Plan Library. Athenahealth Inc. - The company offers care management solutions to coordinate care and engage patients.

The company offers care management solutions to coordinate care and engage patients. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company offers care management solutions such as Clinical CareAdvance.

Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist care management solution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the care management solution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the care management solution market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of care management solution market vendors

Care Management Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,655.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 13.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AssureCare LLC, athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Epic Systems Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., HealthSmart Holdings Inc., i2i Systems Inc., InfoMC Inc., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medecision Inc., Oracle Corp., OSP, Pegasystems Inc., Veradigm LLC, ZeOmega Inc., and Zyter Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

