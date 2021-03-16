Care New England enlists digital platform Twistle to work quickly on life-saving COVID-19 vaccine distribution

"Knowing that I can rely on Twistle to keep pace with our changing needs has been invaluable." Tweet this

Since deploying the Twistle vaccine pathway in February, they've sent over 20,000 messages - something that would have been impossible without automation.

CNE's goal is to ensure that the vaccination effort is as equitable as possible for all. CNE's Chief Transformation & Innovation Officer, Dr. Jay Lawrence said, "We are problem solving in a rapidly evolving and unprecedented landscape. Knowing that I can rely on Twistle to keep pace with our changing needs has been invaluable. With access to technology and technological literacy emerging as new social determinants of health, the flexibility of Twistle's platform empowers us to design solutions that focus our human resources on the patients who need them most, without alienating anyone from the care they deserve in the format they need."

"We're proud to be part of CNE's mission of providing awareness and scheduling access throughout the region during these unprecedented times. Our mutual goal of putting patients first is amplified in this instance of the COVID-19 vaccine, where disparities in access can be seen when website and email technologies are depended upon for fast access," said Twistle CEO Kulmeet Singh, "Care New England is an agile organization that is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of their community and our platform is designed to do just that."

About Care New England

Care New England Health System is a trusted organization that fuels the latest advances in medical research, attracts the nation's top specialty-trained doctors, hones renowned services and innovative programs, and engages in the important discussions people need to have about their health. Care New England is helping to transform the future of health care, providing a leading voice in the ongoing effort to ensure the health of individuals and communities.

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

