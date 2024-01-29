Care Options for Kids Chooses Cubhub to Enhance Operational Efficiency

News provided by

Cubhub Systems

29 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubhub, the fastest growing pediatric homecare software provider in the nation, was chosen as Care Options for Kids' exclusive electronic medical record (EMR) provider supporting its multiple service offerings that span twelve states. Cubhub will enhance Care Options for Kids' communication, scheduling, charting, billing, reporting, and compliance functionality across its growing platform.

The home and community based services market is expected to expand as demand for care remains at historic levels and continues to outpace labor supply. To help meet the challenges of these market conditions, Care Options for Kids chose to implement an intuitive platform designed to improve caregivers' experience and drive efficiencies for administrative teams.

"At Care Options for Kids, our mission is to better the lives of children and their families through compassionate care," says Mark Bush, CEO at Care Options for Kids. "As we continue to grow, we have to implement leading technologies that enable our clinicians to focus on providing best-in-class clinical care. Cubhub's mobile app documentation and automation tools make every day easier for our staff."

Cubhub is designed to alleviate mundane tasks, reduce errors, and ensure compliance — helping agencies optimize the delivery of care and reduce overhead costs.

"We applaud the commitment of the Care Options for Kids team to continuously seek the best solutions for their staff and client families," says Cole Ballweg, CEO of Cubhub. "We are excited to be on this journey with them to build something special."

About Cubhub

Cubhub offers cutting-edge software solutions tailored for pediatric home health care and is driving innovation that transforms how our customers do business. Cubhub is committed to empowering agencies with automation tools that foster efficiency and bring the focus back to patient care. To discover what Cubhub can do for your agency, visit www.cubhub.com.

About Care Options for Kids

Care Options for Kids is a multi-state provider of pediatric home healthcare, capable of addressing the acuity spectrum with life-sustaining skilled nursing services and life-enhancing therapy treatment.

https://careoptionsforkids.com/

Contact:
Presley Perkins 
[email protected]

SOURCE Cubhub Systems

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.