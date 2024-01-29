Care Options for Kids Chooses Cubhub to Enhance Operational Efficiency

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubhub, the fastest growing pediatric homecare software provider in the nation, was chosen as Care Options for Kids' exclusive electronic medical record (EMR) provider supporting its multiple service offerings that span twelve states. Cubhub will enhance Care Options for Kids' communication, scheduling, charting, billing, reporting, and compliance functionality across its growing platform.

The home and community based services market is expected to expand as demand for care remains at historic levels and continues to outpace labor supply. To help meet the challenges of these market conditions, Care Options for Kids chose to implement an intuitive platform designed to improve caregivers' experience and drive efficiencies for administrative teams.

"At Care Options for Kids, our mission is to better the lives of children and their families through compassionate care," says Mark Bush, CEO at Care Options for Kids. "As we continue to grow, we have to implement leading technologies that enable our clinicians to focus on providing best-in-class clinical care. Cubhub's mobile app documentation and automation tools make every day easier for our staff."

Cubhub is designed to alleviate mundane tasks, reduce errors, and ensure compliance — helping agencies optimize the delivery of care and reduce overhead costs.

"We applaud the commitment of the Care Options for Kids team to continuously seek the best solutions for their staff and client families," says Cole Ballweg, CEO of Cubhub. "We are excited to be on this journey with them to build something special."

About Cubhub



Cubhub offers cutting-edge software solutions tailored for pediatric home health care and is driving innovation that transforms how our customers do business. Cubhub is committed to empowering agencies with automation tools that foster efficiency and bring the focus back to patient care. To discover what Cubhub can do for your agency, visit www.cubhub.com .

About Care Options for Kids

Care Options for Kids is a multi-state provider of pediatric home healthcare, capable of addressing the acuity spectrum with life-sustaining skilled nursing services and life-enhancing therapy treatment.

