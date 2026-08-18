Care Options for Kids Earns Seven 2026 Top Workplaces Awards

Employee-driven recognition honors pediatric healthcare provider for workplace culture, leadership, innovation, purpose, flexibility and professional growth

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Options for Kids, a leading provider of pediatric healthcare services, has earned seven 2026 Top Workplaces awards, recognizing the organization for its workplace culture across healthcare, leadership, innovation, employee appreciation, purpose and values, work-life flexibility, and professional development.

The national recognition is based on employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey, which measures key aspects of the employee experience and workplace culture.

Care Options for Kids CEO Mark Bush shares how the organization’s people, purpose and commitment to supporting clinicians are creating a workplace where employees feel empowered, supported and heard. This vision helps employees grow, thrive and make a meaningful difference for children and families, a culture reflected in their feedback and recognized with seven 2026 Top Workplaces awards. Speed Speed

Care Options for Kids earned the following 2026 honors:

Healthcare Top Workplaces

Leadership Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Appreciation

Innovation Top Workplaces

Purpose & Values Top Workplaces

Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces

Professional Development Top Workplaces

"Receiving seven Top Workplaces awards is especially meaningful because the recognition reflects how our employees experience Care Options for Kids," said Mark Bush, CEO of Care Options for Kids. "Our responsibility is to create an environment where clinicians and team members feel supported, appreciated, and empowered to grow while doing work that makes a meaningful difference for children and families. These awards are important validation of the workplace we are continuing to build together."

The recognition comes as Care Options for Kids expands its national employer brand campaign, Care Options Is the Only Option, designed to reach nurses, therapists, behavioral clinicians, school-based professionals and other healthcare professionals seeking meaningful careers serving children and families.

The campaign highlights many of the workplace attributes reflected in the 2026 Top Workplaces recognition, including supportive leadership, innovation, flexibility, professional development, appreciation and purpose-driven work.

For Care Options for Kids, the seven awards provide independent, employee-driven validation of an employer promise built around giving clinicians the support, resources and opportunities they need to deliver exceptional care while building meaningful careers.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. Top Workplaces recognition is earned through the Energage Workplace Survey and is based on employee feedback rather than judges, public voting or pay-to-play selection.

Healthcare professionals interested in pediatric nursing, therapy, ABA, school-based and other career opportunities can explore open positions through the Care Options for Kids careers site.

About Care Options for Kids

Care Options for Kids is a leading provider of pediatric healthcare services, delivering personalized nursing, therapy, ABA, family caregiver and school-based services to children and families. With more than 70 locations and service areas across 12 states, Care Options for Kids employs more than 6,000 nurses and therapists providing compassionate, high-quality care in homes, schools, clinics and communities.

Through dedicated clinicians and local leadership, Care Options for Kids helps children and families live their best lives.

For more information, visit the Care Options for Kids website. Career opportunities are available through the Care Options for Kids careers site.

About Energage

Energage helps organizations turn employee feedback into business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of workplace culture research, the Top Workplaces program recognizes organizations based on employee feedback collected through the Energage Workplace Survey.

Media Contact

Eric Welsh

Chief Marketing Officer

Care Options for Kids

[email protected]

SOURCE Care Options for Kids