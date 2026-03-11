"Care Out Loud" National Public Awareness and Resource Campaign Delivers Free Tools, Visibility and Support to the 63 Million U.S. Caregivers

The Care Out Loud campaign was created as a starting point for caregivers. It offers accessible tools, curated and expert-vetted resources, and practical guidance to help families find reliable answers, identify useful supports, and surface critical information they may not yet know to ask for – while also bringing greater visibility and recognition to the caregiving experience.

Since its launch, the campaign has reached nearly 120 million people nationwide through donated, earned, and owned media efforts and garnered more than $5 million in donated media placements across broadcast, radio, and digital platforms. On social media, Care Out Loud signaled strong resonance among caregivers and their communities with engagement rates nearly double the industry average.

"Almost everyone will be a caregiver at some point in our lives, but few of us are actually prepared for it," said Anneliese Barron, Executive Director of One Family Foundation. "Care Out Loud was built to show up like the friend who's been through it – sharing information in a way that's practical yet relatable. Someone who's done the research, found what actually helps, and understands that caring for yourself is part of caring for someone else."

A centerpiece of the campaign is a national public service announcement featuring actor and caregiver Yvette Nicole Brown, airing across broadcast and digital platforms. The PSA anchors a broader effort directing audiences to Care Out Loud's website, where caregivers can access free cheat sheets, expert-vetted resources, practical tips, and conversation starters to help families address topics often left unspoken.

Caregivers provide an estimated $600 billion in unpaid labor each year, supporting family members with serious illness, dementia, disabilities, chronic conditions, the challenges of aging, and the lasting impacts of military service.2 Providing this care often brings significant physical, emotional, and financial strain, as families are left to navigate complex, fragmented systems with limited guidance or support.

In the year ahead, Care Out Loud will convene paid caregiver focus groups across the country to listen directly to caregivers about what's working, where gaps remain, and what information or support is most helpful at different stages of the caregiving journey.

The campaign builds on Cooper's ongoing commitment to elevating caregiving, following the PBS documentary Caregiving, which he executive produced with WETA and Ark Media.

Care Out Loud is supported by lead sponsor CareScout, a company helping families navigate the aging and caregiving journey with confidence. Support also comes from founding partners P&G, Next 50, and Home Instead, and additional partners including Calm, Richard King Mellon Foundation, SonderMind, The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation and Together for Supportive Cancer Care.

For more information and to access free resources, visit wecareoutloud.org.

About the One Family Foundation:

One Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Bradley Cooper in 2013 in honor of his late father to provide financial and resource support to families facing cancer. Since then, the Foundation's work has expanded to bring greater visibility to caregivers across all caregiving experiences. Its flagship initiative, Care Out Loud, is a national campaign connecting families with free tools, resources, and support to make caregiving easier to navigate and more widely understood. Learn more at WeCareOutLoud.org.

