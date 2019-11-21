Care Partners Cancer Symptom Outcomes Study Now Enrolling Patients

HILLSBORO, Ore., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Partners announced today that their project: Impact of Access to Single Fraction Radiation Therapy on Cancer Patients Enrolling in Hospice received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to initiate patient recruitment and is now enrolling.

Single fraction radiation is widely available, but it is not covered under the hospice benefit. People on hospice must temporarily revoke enrollment in order to be treated, which poses access challenges. This study will provide treatment and transportation funding for eligible cancer patients with bone metastases who are enrolled on Care Partners hospice service and elect to participate. Outcomes to be tracked include impact on psychosocial factors as well as physical symptoms such as bone pain.

Care Partners CEO Andy Kyler commented: "We very pleased that patients enrolled on our hospice will have access to single fraction radiation at their choice of location – Portland/Rose Quarter or Hillsboro. Although medical transportation is provided, we want to minimize the time patients and caregivers spend traveling for the combined evaluation and treatment visit. The quality of care available at both Compass and Tuality radiation oncology is outstanding, and we are proud to partner with them on this important study. Our nursing staff has been trained and is ready to engage in patient management and data collection, overseen by our Medical Director Dr. Gerald Gibbs, a board-certified hematology/oncology specialist."

About Care Partners

Care Partners offers both Palliative Care and "Focused Care" hospice programs with specialized management options available for the most common hospice diagnoses: cancer, heart failure, chronic lung disease and dementia. Since 1982, their nonprofit mission has been to provide "Exceptional Care, without Exception". Care Partners is Medicare-certified and accredited by the Oregon Hospice & Palliative Care Association, and was chosen by their employees for the 7th year as one of the 100 Best Non-Profits to Work For in Oregon. They are founding members of the Oregon Non-Profit Hospice Alliance (ONHA), which includes community-based organizations across the state working together to bring the best supportive care to all Oregonians.

