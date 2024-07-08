Care+ Pediatrics Urgent Care Opens Second Location in Edmond

Providing Quality Pediatric Urgent Care to More Families in the Community

EDMOND, Okla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents with babies, infants, and kids that require medical attention now have another option for treatment in Edmond. Care+ Pediatrics will open its second location in the Oklahoma City area at 1221 N. Kelly Avenue, Edmond, OK, on Monday, July 8, 2024.

To celebrate this opening, we will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

This location, conveniently located at the corner of Danforth Road and North Kelly Avenue, will have the same hours as the Oklahoma City clinic: Open seven days a week, 12 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"We are thrilled to expand Care+ Pediatrics to Edmond," said Dr. Pespisa. "Our team of experienced healthcare professionals are dedicated to providing prompt, compassionate care and providing parents peace of mind when their primary pediatrician is unavailable, and a hospital visit is unnecessary."

Care+ Pediatrics treats all children aged 0 to 21 years of age. The clinic is equipped for onsite digital x-rays read by board-certified radiologists. The team will also treat lacerations, splint broken bones, test for COVID, flu and RSV, complete sports physicals, administer breathing treatments and more. Parents can schedule appointments online at www.carepluspediatrics.com , by phone at 405-876-7876, or simply walk in.

"Our new location features state-of-the-art facilities and equipment allowing us to provide the best possible care to our patients with minimal wait times," Dr. Pespisa said. "We strive to be the most convenient and accessible option for all parents in the communities we serve."

About Care+ Pediatrics:

Care+ Pediatrics, led by Vanderbilt university-trained pediatrician Dr. Justin Pespisa, is a trusted provider of quality pediatric medicine. This expansion reflects Care+ Pediatrics commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of Oklahoma communities and marks their second location in the Oklahoma City area. To learn more, visit our website at www.carepluspediatrics.com.

