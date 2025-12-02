Care+ Pediatrics Urgent Care Opens Third Location in South Oklahoma City

Expanding Access to Convenient High-Quality Care for Families Across the Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in South Oklahoma City now have even greater access to quality pediatric health care. Care+ Pediatrics opened its third Oklahoma City metro location at 8500 S. Western Avenue.

The new clinic will be open seven days a week, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're excited to be opening our third location, marking another milestone in our continued growth," said Dr. Pespisa, Founder of Care+ Pediatrics. "Our team's dedication and passion, along with the trust our patients have placed in us, have made this expansion possible."

Care+ Pediatrics, led by Vanderbilt University-trained pediatrician Dr. Justin Pespisa, is a trusted provider of high-quality pediatric medicine. This expansion reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of Oklahoma families and marks their third location in the Oklahoma City area.

"Our team is prepared to care for a large number of patients with prompt, compassionate service, giving parents peace of mind when their pediatrician is unavailable," added Dr. Pespisa.

About Care+ Pediatrics:

Care+ Pediatrics provides care for children from birth through 21 years of age. The clinic features onsite digital X-rays read by board-certified radiologists, and is equipped to treat a wide range of pediatric needs including lacerations, minor fractures, respiratory illnesses, flu, RSV, and COVID testing, as well as sports physicals and more. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.carepluspediatrics.com , by phone at 405-876-7876, or families are welcome to walk in.

