Care Resource Recognized as Clinical Quality Leader, Among Top Health Centers in the Nation

News provided by

Care Resource

14 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. was recognized by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and awarded the 2023 Gold Health Center Quality Leader badge. This positions Care Resource in the top 10% of health centers across the nation. These digital badges are part of the Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badge program, honoring health centers that have achieved the best overall clinical quality performance.

The CHQR badge program recognizes outstanding performance in various clinical areas, from behavioral health and heart health to HIV prevention and care, as well as overall quality performance. In fact, Care Resource was additionally recognized in the top 1% of all health centers nationwide as a National Quality Leader in HIV Care & Prevention.

Care Resource, originally established to address the HIV epidemic in South Florida, has evolved over the past four decades into a comprehensive healthcare provider that serves a diverse patient population. Today, as a Federally Qualified Health Center, Care Resource offers a wide range of accessible and affordable medical services, preventive care, and support for patients of all ages, providing holistic care and addressing the healthcare needs of the community.

Dr. Steven Santiago, Chief Medical Officer at Care Resource, explains, "our success at Care Resource is a result of several key factors that have set us apart. One of our defining characteristics is our comprehensive and integrated care model. We place a strong emphasis on holistic healthcare, considering not only the physical but also the mental and social aspects of our patients' well-being. This approach has played a pivotal role in ensuring high patient satisfaction and exceptional healthcare outcomes."

Building trust with patients is a cornerstone of Care Resource's approach to high-quality healthcare. The health center prioritizes cultural sensitivity and empathy as integral components of its patient-centered approach, understanding the diverse backgrounds and experiences of its patients.

Dr. Sheryl Zayas, Medical Director at Care Resource, emphasizes, "patient care is our utmost priority. We believe that involving patients in their care decisions is essential. Our team engages patients in their treatment plans, making them active participants in their health journey. In addition, our commitment to providing culturally sensitive care and addressing the unique healthcare needs of our diverse patient population has been instrumental in achieving top-tier outcomes."

Care Resource was also the recipient of two additional 2023 CHQR badges. The Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality badge is awarded to those health centers that offer services such as telehealth and engage patients through health IT. As well as, the Access Enhancer badge, which requires a health center to improve its clinical quality measures and increase patients receiving services for mental health, substance use disorder, vision, dental, or enabling services.

About Care Resource:
Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full healthcare needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

SOURCE Care Resource

Also from this source

Care Resource Celebrates 40 Years of Service

Care Resource Celebrates 40 Years of Service

On Friday, September 29, 2023, Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. hosted its 40th anniversary celebration at its Midtown Miami health...
Dr. Keri Kratofil to Become CEO of Care Resource

Dr. Keri Kratofil to Become CEO of Care Resource

Care Resource's Board of Directors has identified Dr. Keri Kratofil to become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Care Resource Community...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.