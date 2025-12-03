Care Resource to Expand Support for South Florida Families Experiencing Homelessness with $5 Million Grant from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos

32 organizations across the U.S. receive a total of $102.5 million from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to connect families with housing and hope

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource, a community health center providing primary medical care, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and other vital health services to individuals in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, today announced that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are recognizing the organization with a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. This investment is one the largest gifts in the nonprofit's history. Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. is part of the eighth annual cohort of organizations across the country receiving funding from the Day 1 Families Fund to deepen their work to help every family have a safe, stable place to call home.

Care Resource opens doors to stability with housing assistance, supported by transformative community investment.

"This grant is a transformative investment in the lives of families experiencing homelessness in South Florida," said Francisco Gomez, MBA, Director of Housing Services at Care Resource. "It allows us to expand critical housing support and wraparound services, ensuring that families not only find a safe place to live but also have the resources and stability they need to thrive."

Care Resource will use its Day 1 Families Fund grant to serve even more families experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, with the goal of ensuring no child in our community sleeps outside. Specifically, the health center plans to use this one-time grant over the next five years to expand emergency housing assistance, strengthen case management services and connect families to long-term housing solutions and supportive resources.

Care Resource was identified to receive this grant by a group of national advisors who are leading advocates and bring expertise on homelessness, housing policy and effective approaches and solutions to family homelessness.

"This funding strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive social services that address the root causes of family homelessness," said Rafael Jimenez, MS, Chief Social Services Officer at Care Resource. "By combining housing support with access to healthcare, behavioral health and case management, we can help families achieve long-term stability and break the cycle of homelessness."

Since its inception in 2018, the Day 1 Families Fund has awarded 280 grants totaling more than $850 million to organizations serving families in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The Day 1 Families Fund grant recipients have tremendous flexibility to use the funds in the ways that are most impactful in their communities, making the grant a game-changer for organizations on the frontlines of the family homelessness crisis. Recipients will use their funds to support families experiencing homelessness to access critical services, regain stable housing and achieve well-being.

This year, the Fund issued a total of $102.5 million in grants to 32 organizations. The full list of awardees is available at https://bezosdayonefund.org/day1familiesfund. Case studies of the impact selected grantees have made with their funds are available at https://www.bezosdayonefund.org/case-studies.

About Care Resource

Care Resource is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to meet the healthcare needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent and adult populations. For more information, visit www.CareResource.org.

About the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

Through the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos issue annual leadership awards to organizations doing compassionate, needle-moving work to help families experiencing homelessness. For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.

