Care Solace Partners with Arkansas Department of Education to Transform Mental Health Care Access Statewide

Students, families, and staff across Arkansas now have access to Care Solace's mental health care coordination services at no cost.

CARDIFF, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Solace, a social purpose organization that simplifies access to mental health care, substance use treatment, and social services is proud to announce a statewide partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE). Through this collaboration, every school district in Arkansas will now have access to Care Solace's care coordination services at no cost to students, staff and their families.

This partnership represents a groundbreaking step forward in ADE's commitment to support mental health and wellness for all members at each of their school communities across the state. "We are thrilled to work with Care Solace as we continue to prioritize the health of students across the state," said Jerri Clark, Arkansas Department of Education, Director of School Health Services . "Support provided through this partnership empowers educators and families to address core issues and build safe, supportive environments for every student."

"We are honored to partner with the Arkansas Department of Education in this statewide effort to strengthen mental health support for students, staff, and their families," said Chad Castruita, Founder & CEO of Care Solace. "Together, we can ensure every school community in Arkansas has access to compassionate, reliable care coordination. We look forward to helping students and families find hope, healing, and stability through improved access to care."

As a central hub of care coordination, Care Solace streamlines communication and navigation across a network of over 700,000 licensed mental health and substance use treatment providers. A team of multilingual Care Companions are available 24/7/365, helping individuals find the right provider based on their unique needs, insurance, and preferences.

About Care Solace

Care Solace is revolutionizing mental health care access by bridging the gap between social agencies and community-based providers. Through a human-centered, technology-supported approach, Care Solace helps individuals find the right care for mental health or substance use needs. Its multilingual Care Companions are available 24/7/365 to ensure each person is matched with a provider who fits their care needs and insurance requirements. The organization partners with more than 1,000 school systems and agencies nationwide, connecting communities to a network of over 700,000 licensed providers. For more information, visit www.caresolace.org .

About the Arkansas Department of Education

For more information about the Arkansas Department of Education and related programs, visit the website https://ade.arkansas.gov/ .

