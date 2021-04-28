Care Staffing Professionals awarded Healthcare Staffing Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Care Staffing Professionals underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in March 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with healthcare staffing standards spanning several areas including healthcare professional credentialing, emergency management, business continuity, marketing standards, performance & education standards, infection prevention and control, leadership, employment policies, and rights and responsibilities of patients.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews of Care Staffing Professionals Leadership Team members.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Care Staffing Professionals for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"This national certification means we continue to meet the highest standards for patient care and employment of healthcare professionals. "This year marks the 6th that Care Staffing Professionals has delivered quality healthcare to the state of California," said D'Andre Lampkin, HSEM, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and owner of Care Staffing Professionals. "I continue to be incredibly proud of the Care Staffing Professionals Leadership Team and the healthcare professionals we employ every day. I am also proud that we had the resources to employ 106 new healthcare workers from the greater Ontario, California region during the pandemic, at a time when members of the community where our headquarters is located were losing their jobs and being furloughed. The members of my Leadership Team are truly heroes in many ways."

To prepare for the accreditation process, Care Staffing Professionals conducted an audit of it's personnel files to ensure each healthcare professional currently employed by the organization met state standards. Care Staffing Professionals also conducted an annual review and update of its Emergency Management - Business Continuity Plan and employment policies and practices. As part of the review process, the executive team met with city, state, and federal emergency management and licensing board officials to ensure company policies and credentialing procedures were in direct alignment with the latest recommendations.

For more information, please visit https://carestaffingprofessionals.com/joint-commission-policy-statement/

Founded in Spring 2016 and headquartered in Ontario, California, Care Staffing Professionals focuses on providing high quality health care assistants to hospitals and medical offices in need of professional Registered Nurses – All Specialties, Licensed Vocational Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants. A centered interest in providing quality care and service where the well-being of patients is put before corporate profit.

