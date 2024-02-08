Care2U Named to the New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

DH100 recognizes the most exciting and innovative digital health startups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care2U today announced that it has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities and challenges in the digital health sector.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized as one of the most innovative healthcare start-up companies in New York, said Lon Hecht, Chief Growth Officer of Care2U. We are proud to serve the members of this community by delivering the first of its kind, independent hospital-level care in the home without a patient ever having to step foot on the grounds of a hospital. This improves care quality, reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections, and reduces the total cost of care for the community."

"2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100 and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. "We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation and the role they play in driving healthcare forward."

Care2U was founded by a team of experienced physicians & healthcare executives with long track records building successful practices aimed at improving patient experience, and clinical & financial outcomes. One of healthcare's next frontiers in advancing patient experience while improving quality and lowering cost, is optimizing the site of care. Delivering high complexity healthcare to the home as an alternative to ER visits, hospital stays, and readmissions is a vital solution for healthcare costs spiraling out of control. This is greater patient control over their healthcare. This is Housecalls reimagined. This is Care2U.

To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here .

About Care2U

Care2U delivers ED and hospital-level care to the home, providing patients with more freedom of choice in their healthcare options, at a fraction of the cost of the traditional hospital setting. Care2U was founded to address the quality, cost, access, and infection issues that arise with care in the hospital setting. By providing high-quality acute care in the home, Care2U can improve patient outcomes, lower total cost, and improve the overall satisfaction of those seeking treatment.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

SOURCE Care2U